ALL THE COWS ARE DEAD and 12 DINNERS to Open at Talk Is Free Theatre

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Talk Is Free Theatre's Toronto season will kick off with two productions this November: All The Cows Are Dead by Ben Page; and 12 Dinners by Steve Ross.

All The Cows Are Dead follows an artisan butcher who instructs his petulant and misanthropic nephew how to be more like him, leading both to discover how both the butcher and the poet are, in fact, the same. All The Cows Are Dead features Mike Nadajewski as Anton, and Taylor Garwood as Louie, running from November 5 to 18 at 68 Tycos Drive.

In 12 Dinners, 'Steve' serves as our guide and confidant as he shares with us the story of a year's worth of monthly trips to the family home for what inevitably become uncomfortable interactions with his mother, who is suffering from depression. 12 Dinners features Aidan deSalaiz as Steve, Jane Spidell as Bettye, and Kevin Bundy as Jim, running from November 26 to December 10 at (Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Avenue, Toronto).

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 06 Hrs 55 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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