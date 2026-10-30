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ALL THE COWS ARE DEAD and 12 DINNERS to Open at Talk Is Free Theatre

The productions feature Mike Nadajewski, Taylor Garwood, Aidan deSalaiz, Jane Spidell, and Kevin Bundy across two venues.

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ALL THE COWS ARE DEAD and 12 DINNERS to Open at Talk Is Free Theatre

Talk Is Free Theatre's Toronto season will kick off with two productions this November: All The Cows Are Dead by Ben Page; and 12 Dinners by Steve Ross.

All The Cows Are Dead follows an artisan butcher who instructs his petulant and misanthropic nephew how to be more like him, leading both to discover how both the butcher and the poet are, in fact, the same. All The Cows Are Dead features Mike Nadajewski as Anton, and Taylor Garwood as Louie, running from November 5 to 18 at 68 Tycos Drive. 

In 12 Dinners, 'Steve' serves as our guide and confidant as he shares with us the story of a year's worth of monthly trips to the family home for what inevitably become uncomfortable interactions with his mother, who is suffering from depression. 12 Dinners features Aidan deSalaiz as Steve, Jane Spidell as Bettye, and Kevin Bundy as Jim, running from November 26 to December 10 at (Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Avenue, Toronto).

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Upcoming Shows
All The Cows Are Dead
All The Cows Are Dead
11/5 - 11/18/2026


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