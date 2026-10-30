Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
ALL THE COWS ARE DEAD and 12 DINNERS to Open at Talk Is Free Theatre
The productions feature Mike Nadajewski, Taylor Garwood, Aidan deSalaiz, Jane Spidell, and Kevin Bundy across two venues.
Talk Is Free Theatre's Toronto season will kick off with two productions this November: All The Cows Are Dead by Ben Page; and 12 Dinners by Steve Ross.
All The Cows Are Dead follows an artisan butcher who instructs his petulant and misanthropic nephew how to be more like him, leading both to discover how both the butcher and the poet are, in fact, the same. All The Cows Are Dead features Mike Nadajewski as Anton, and Taylor Garwood as Louie, running from November 5 to 18 at 68 Tycos Drive.
In 12 Dinners, 'Steve' serves as our guide and confidant as he shares with us the story of a year's worth of monthly trips to the family home for what inevitably become uncomfortable interactions with his mother, who is suffering from depression. 12 Dinners features Aidan deSalaiz as Steve, Jane Spidell as Bettye, and Kevin Bundy as Jim, running from November 26 to December 10 at (Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Avenue, Toronto).
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Little Shop Of Horrors
Showplace Performance Centre (1/08-1/10)
|
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Theatre Aquarius (11/18-12/20)
|
Grand Soft Day
Studio, Young People's Theatre (4/24-5/02)
|
UNIONVILLE CANADA DAY CELEBRATION
Unionville Millennium Square (7/01-7/01)
|
SHADOWS AND LIGHT
Flato Markham Theatre (2/06-2/06)
|
Buster Canfield's Nutcracker Prince vs the Rat King
Red Sandcastle Theatre (12/17-12/20)
|
Creditors
Canadian Stage (4/09-5/02)
|
Freely - A Mixed Media Cabaret
Freely Shows (11/05-11/05)
|
A Christmas Carol
Fleck Theatre at Harbourfront Centre (11/12-12/23)
|
HYPROV Is Back in Fredericton! A Night of Hypnosis, Improv & Comedy
HYPROV Is Back in Fredericton! A Night of Hypnosis, Improv & Comedy (11/17-11/17)