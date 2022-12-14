33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance Lineup Announced

The International Association of Blacks in Dance in partnership with dance Immersion announced the sensational lineup of performers for the 33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected: What Does Our Tomorrow Hold?, being held on January 25-29, 2023 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The dance companies slated to take the stage encompass the entire spectrum of dynamism that the modern dance community has to offer. From the internationally esteemed special guest, Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, Dance Theatre of Harlem and The IABD Founding Companies - Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Lula Washington Dance Theatre and Philadanco!- to the next generation of dance legends, who will soon graduate from featured schools, including Austin Peay State University, F.I.R.E. Expressions Performing Arts Conservatory, University of Nevada Las Vegas, The Viva School, Collage Youth Ensemble, Dance E.L.I.T.E. Performance Academy, and Stivers School for the Arts.

With every breathtaking performance, dancers and audiences alike will celebrate the artistic brilliance and many aesthetics of Black dance companies. For more information and to register for the conference and festival, visit iabdassociation.org/mpage/conference2023.

Wednesday, January 25 | Virtual International Companies

7:30pm-9:30pm on IABD Conference and Festival App Ofelia Onoyele Balogun Julienne Doko Nekeisha Garrick/Chancz Perry Safiya Kinasha L'Acadco, a Caribbean Dance Force Tabanka Dance Ensemble Tavazina

Thursday, January 26 | Canadian Companies

7:30pm-9:30pm at The Jane Mallett Theatre Artists in Motion by Shameka Blake Ballet Creole by Arsenio Andrade Crazy Smooth Edify + ACE Dance & Music Travis Knights Lua Shayenne Dance Company Michèle Moss & Esie Mensah Pulga Muchochoma

Friday, January 27 | Virtual Member Companies

7:30pm-9:30pm on IABD Conference and Festival App Allegro Performing Ensemble Austin Peay State University Blake Arts F.I.R.E. Expressions Performing Arts Conservatory Jo-Mé Dance Theatre Robert Moses' KIN Threads Dance Project

Saturday, January 28 | Member Companies

2pm-4pm at The Jane Mallet Theatre Ballethnic Dance Company Collage Dance Collective Matthew Crittenden DBDT: Encore! Dimensions Dance Theater MADD Rhythms Sole Defined University of Nevada Las Vegas The Viva School

Saturday, January 28 | Founders and Invited Guests

7:30pm-9:30pm at The Jane Mallet Theatre Special Guest: Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Dallas Black Dance Theatre Dance Theatre of Harlem Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Emerge 125 Lula Washington Dance Theatre Philadanco!, The Philadelphia Dance Company

Sunday, January 29 | Gospel and Scholarship Performance

9pm-10am at The Sheraton Centre Hotel Collage Youth Ensemble Dance E.L.I.T.E. Performance Academy Stivers School for the Arts

The event, for everyone of all ages, is a pioneering four-day dance experience where attendees will engage in a multitude of invaluable opportunities expanding their understanding of dance history and technique through Conference and Festival programming that includes an awards celebration, meals and social events, a membership town hall, performances and sessions. Now - 33 years later - the conference and festival draws hundreds of people, and boasts an economic impact on the communities that it serves. All are invited to the conference and festival.

Continuing its legacy as the broadest international gathering of Black Dance professionals, agents, artistic directors, artists, choreographers, company managers, executive directors, historians, presenters, scholars, teachers, and many others, the conference and festival remains the most diverse place to share ideas, cultures and experiences.

"After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to be back!" said Denise Saunders Thompson, President and CEO of The International Association of Blacks in Dance. "The opportunity to gather again in person to share, learn and grow is invaluable, and we are pleased to also offer the opportunity for virtual attendance this year."

"It's been a minute, but what a Blessing it is to come together in person, feel the vibes, be real in our networking, and most of all, dance our way towards a better tomorrow," said Vivine Scarlett, Founder and Executive Director of dance Immersion. "We are thankful and appreciative of the contributions that have been made by those who have paved the path for us to follow and are proud to be honoring four of these extraordinary way-makers at this year's event."

This gathering of the national and international dance community is the perfect opportunity to learn from and share experiences with dance artists from around the world. The Conference and Festival engages each registrant to promote a vibrant future for dance.