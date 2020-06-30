2020 Dora Awards Recipients Announced

The annual Dora Awards celebrate excellence in professional theatre, dance and opera in a ceremony that includes 46 Dora Awards, the Silver Ticket Award, and the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award. Even though the 2019-2020 season was sadly truncated in the wake of the pandemic, Toronto stages still saw 135 producing companies present 160 eligible productions, representing 85% of productions registered for the Dora Awards.

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARDS RECIPIENT LIST:

GENERAL THEATRE DIVISION

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Production General Theatre Division

The Brothers Size, Soulpepper Theatre Company

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding New Play General Theatre Division

Anosh Irani Buffoon

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Direction General Theatre Division

Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu The Brothers Size

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role General Theatre Division

Anand Rajaram Buffoon

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role General Theatre Division

Daren A. Herbert The Brothers Size

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design General Theatre Division

Scenic Design: Ken MacKenzie Almighty Voice and His Wife

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Costume Design General Theatre Division

Rachel Forbes The Brothers Size

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Lighting Design General Theatre Division

Lorenzo Savoini Julius Caesar

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARDOutstanding Sound Design/Composition

Kobèna Aquaa-­Harrison, Waleed Abdulhamid, Jasmyn Fyffe, Thomas Ryder Payne The Brothers Size

INDEPENDENT THEATRE DIVISION

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Production Independent Theatre Division

Marjorie Prime Coal Mine Theatre

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding New Play Independent Theatre Division

Keith Barker This Is How We Got Here

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Direction Independent Theatre Division

Stewart Arnott Marjorie Prime

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance by an Individual Independent Theatre Division

Alexander Thomas Between Riverside and Crazy

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Independent Theatre Division

Ensemble of Casimir and Caroline The Howland Company

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design Independent Theatre Division

Scenic Design: Melissa Joakim Prophecy Fog

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Costume Design Independent Theatre Division

Ken MacKenzie Casimir and Caroline

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Lighting Design Independent Theatre Division

Nick Blais Marjorie Prime

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Sound Design/Composition Independent Theatre Division

Adrian Shepherd-­Gawinski Box 4901

MUSICAL THEATRE DIVISION

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Production Musical Theatre Division

Piaf/Dietrich David Mirvish

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding New Musical Musical Theatre Division

Landon Doak, Matthew Finlan Life in a Box

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Direction Musical Theatre Division

Marie Farsi Ghost Quartet

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Musical Direction Musical Theatre Division

Adam Sakiyama Sunday in the Park with George

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Original Choreography Musical Theatre Division

Julie Tomaino The Adventures of Pinocchio

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role Musical Theatre Division

Jully Black Caroline, or Change

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role Musical Theatre Division

Vanessa Sears Caroline, or Change

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Achievement in Design Musical Theatre Division

Lighting Design: Patrick Lavender Ghost Quartet

OPERA DIVISION

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Production Opera Division

Rusalka Canadian Opera Company

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding New Opera Opera Division

Librettist: Yvette Nolan; Composer: Dean Burry Shanawdithit

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Direction Opera Division

David McVicar Rusalka

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Musical Direction Opera Division

Johannes Debus Rusalka

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance by an Individual Opera Division

Marnie Breckenridge Jacqueline

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Opera Division

Ensemble of Two Odysseys: Pimooteewin / Gállábártnit

Co-­produced by Soundstreams, Signal Theatre and the Sámi National Theatre Beaivváš

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Achievement in Design Opera Division

Lighting Design: David Finn Rusalka

THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES DIVISION

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Production Theatre for Young Audiences Division

The Mush Hole Kaha:wi Dance Theatre presented by Young People's Theatre

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding New Play Theatre for Young Audiences Division

Santee Smith The Mush Hole

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Direction Theatre for Young Audiences Division

Santee Smith The Mush Hole

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance by an Individual Theatre for Young Audiences Division

Malindi Ayienga You and I

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Theatre for Young Audiences Division

Ensemble of The Mush Hole Kaha:wi Dance Theatre presented by Young People's Theatre

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Achievement in Design Theatre for Young Audiences Division

Projection Design: Ryan Webber, Shane Powless The Mush Hole

DANCE DIVISION

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Production Dance Division

hollow mountain Rock Bottom Movement

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Original Choreography Dance Division

Crystal Pite Angels' Atlas with Chroma & Marguerite and Armand: Angels' Atlas

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance by an Individual Dance Division

Josh Martin dance: made in canada/fait au canada -­ Mrozewski Series: Leftovers

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Dance Division

Ensemble of hollow mountain Rock Bottom Movement

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Original Sound Composition Dance Division

Eliot Britton and Rick Sacks AF

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Achievement in Design Dance Division

Scenic Design: Jay Gower Taylor

Angels' Atlas with Chroma & Marguerite and Armand: Angels' Atlas

TOURING DIVISION

2020 DORA MAVOR MOORE AWARD Outstanding Touring Production

Us/Them

BRONKS and Richard Jordan Productions with Theatre Royal Plymouth and Big in Belgium presented by Mirvish Productions

Master theatrical tailor, cutter and costume maker Marvin Schlichting was presented with the Silver Ticket Award at the 2020 Dora Awards - Virtual Edition, streamed online Monday evening, June 29 on the Dora Awards YouTube channel.

Established in 1980, the Silver Ticket Award is bestowed upon an individual who has excelled in their career while also nurturing the development of Canadian theatre. Administered by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA), the Silver Ticket Award is given to an individual selected by a committee made up of previous winners and it entitles the recipient to a lifetime of tickets to any TAPA member company production.

Marvin Schlichting has spent 45 years in the pursuit of quality tailoring and costuming in the performing arts. As a result of his demonstrated breadth and depth of achievement, he is one of the most sought-after tailors in the business. His contributions in his field have been unparalleled. He has built costumes for countless theatrical productions - from Mirvish Productions and Soulpepper Theatre Company to the Shaw and Stratford Festivals and more. The stockrooms and archives of this country are full with creations that have come from his imaginative mind and skilled hands.

Mr. Schlichting completed a year at the National Theatre School in Montreal after graduating from Douglas College in Surrey, B.C. in Graphics and Design. Overlapping his time in Montreal, he was a summer student at the Banff Centre for the Arts for four years in theatre production, after which he apprenticed at the Vancouver Playhouse Theatre, and then the Shaw Festival. Soon after, Marvin arrived at the Stratford Festival to spend over 20 years as a resident tailor and cutter where some of his last shows in 2000 included Hamlet, Tartuffe and Fiddler on the Roof. In the off-seasons, he worked with various dance and theatre companies across the country.

After Stratford, Marvin moved to Toronto to work as Lead Tailor/Costumer at Seamless Costumes, a division of Mirvish Productions, where The Lion King quickly became a significant project for him, resulting in residencies in Singapore, Sao Paulo and Shanghai.

His expertise was also on display in Mirvish's The Sound of Music, Hairspray, Mary Poppins and many more. When Seamless Costumes transitioned to an independent company, he continued to produce work for theatre, film and opera as the sole tailor for Seamless including Beetlejuice and Hello Dolly for Broadway and the Warner Bros. film Fantastic Beasts. Tailoring Johnny Depp for Alice in Wonderland and Mick Jagger for the Rolling Stones' Bridges to Babylon tour were highlights along the way.

During his tenure at Stratford, Marvin had also established his own company called Felsen in 1990. Since 2019, Felsen has become Marvin's main focus in costume production where he continues to work his magic, most recently for the Canadian Opera Company's Rusalka.

Marvin is renowned for his skill and love of his craft. His approach is always collaborative and holistic, focused on the needs of each show, each actor and each designer. Designers trust that their costumes will be realized and brought to life; actors are aided in assuming their characters in his fittings.

And budding tailors and costumers grow and thrive because of his training and support. Mr. Schlichting has always felt it important to pass on his knowledge to the next generation to keep alive the art of theatrical tailoring. He has devoted much time to teaching his craft to tailors and cutters in various workshops and seminars at Ryerson Theatre School, regional theatres, and the Stratford and Shaw Festivals.

Previous winners of the Silver Ticket Award are listed here: https://tapa.ca/dora-awards/awards/silver-ticket-award/ .

