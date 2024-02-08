19th Annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival Set For Next Month

The festival runs March 6 - 17, 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival has announced a slate of live programming for the 19th Annual Festival taking place March 6-17, 2024 at The Theatre Centre and Comedy Bar Bloor in Toronto.

Boasting a star-studded lineup of over 60 sketch comedy troupes from around North America, TOsketchfest will rally the comedy community around over 50 high-energy showcases, as well as the 7th annual TOsketchfest Film Festival. Festival highlights include Scott Thompson (The Kids in the Hall) as Buddy Cole in King, the long awaited TOsketchfest return of TallBoyz, plus Sex T-Rex in their smash hit SwordPlay (Just For Laughs Best Comedy Award).

TOsketchfest's Festival Series is a spectacular and energetic mosaic of contemporary sketch comedy, drag, storytelling, musical comedy, and clown – all performed by hilarious ensembles and solo acts.

The TOsketchfest24 Lineup:

Scott Thompson, TallBoyz, Sex T-Rex, $20 Sandwich, Amanda Xeller, Anders Yates, Anti-Thematic (Los Angeles), Banzo and Blair, B.O.A.T.S. (Based On A True Story) (Brooklyn), BDB Comedy, Big Apartment (New Jersey), Big Chick Energy, Bitty-Bat!, BlackOut! (New York City), Bleak, Boy Girl Party, Cam Wyllie, Carson & Taylor, Cheap Wine, Clare McConnell, Comedy Dance Chicago (Chicago), Dave Barclay, Devin Bateson, Diaspora Darlings (Montreal), G.L.O.S.S., Gillian Bartolucci, HANDS!, Isaac Kessler, Jelly, Jon Blair, Joy Provision, Lemon Pepper and Sazón Comedy (Virginia), Li'l RasGALS, Little Funny Plays, Lou Laurence (Montreal), Margarita Brighton (Los Angeles/Toronto), Mom's Girls (St. John's), Peggy's Place, Potato Potato, Rabble Rabble (Los Angeles), Sam Hancock, Self Made, Shohana Sharmin, Sibling Rivalry, Sketch at Tallboys, Sketch to the Death, Small Friend Tall Friend, Smooth Comedy, Spencer Glassman, Success 5000 (Edmonton), Summer Dad, The Foundation (Brooklyn), The Long Con, The NDN Act, The Suburban Sisterwives, The Understudies, Tongues (Montreal), Tom Hearn, Tony Ho, West 2 West, Woody Fu (Los Angeles), and Young Douglas Comedy (Brooklyn).

The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival is Canada's premier festival celebrating scripted, ensemble comedy boasting multiple days of comedy on professional stages, each year featuring approximately 200 comedians. Since 2005, the Festival has brought sketch comedy to wider audiences with ticketed and free performances showcasing hundreds of emerging comedians alongside a slate of top-flight headliner acts such as Tallboyz, Kate McKinnon, Ramy Youssef and Jonathan Bryalock of Inside Jokes Films, The Kids in the Hall, Ninja Sex Party, Sasheer Zamata, Michael Ian Black, and Gavin Crawford

TOsketchfest is a registered charity and supports Canadian comedic writer-performers through showcases, professional development and direct funding through the Sketch Comedy Project Fund in partnership with the Pat & Tony Adams Freedom Fund for The Arts.




