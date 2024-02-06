2024 Toronto Bach Festival Set For May

The festival runs May 24-26, 2024.

Toronto Bach Festival Artistic Director John Abberger has announced the launch of the 2024 Toronto Bach Festival lineup, with four concerts set to grace Toronto stages with the incomparable works of baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach. The Toronto Bach Festival is delighted to welcome back current and new audiences to what has become one of the must-see's of the classical music calendar in Toronto. Early Bird Festival Passes are now available for purchase.

After two consecutive seasons of record-breaking audiences, the 2024 Festival includes concerts that celebrate the works of Bach while paying homage to the music and artists who influenced him:

  • The Game of Threes is the Festival opener featuring the Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, the magnificent Concerto for three Violins, and the Concerto in A minor, with guest violin soloist and leader Adrian Butterfield from London's Tilford Bach Society;

  • The return of the immersive Kaffeehaus at the Church of the Holy Trinity (next to CF Toronto Eaton Centre), after a sell-out debut in 2023, featuring some of Bach's greatest hits with beloved Canadian actor RH Thomson hosting the event;

  • Toronto organist Aaron James presenting a noon-hour organ recital of Bach's favourites, including the famous Toccata and Fugue in D minor, performed on the dazzling Karl Wilhelm organ at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. This event was a highlight for many in our 2022 festival!

  • Stellar vocal soloists for the Festival closing performance How Brightly Shines, including Korean guest soloist Yeree Suh and festival favourites Ellen McAteer, Daniel Taylor, Charles Daniels, and more. This special finale juxtaposes two versions of the Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern cantata - one by Kuhnau, and the later version by Bach, keeping with the theme of Bach's musical roots.

From Artistic Director John Abberger - “I'm very pleased to present the 7th annual festival celebrating the matchless music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Our festival this year will explore some of the music that influenced Bach as he developed his voice as a composer, and I have curated another exciting festival of music to enlighten and delight our audiences in May 2024. Our sold-out performances last year demonstrate the demand in our community for this profoundly moving music, and it is with eager anticipation that I look forward to welcoming our diverse audiences again in May as we experience the timeless appeal of Bach's art together.”

In addition to performing outstanding individual concerts, the Toronto Bach Festival offers a unique immersive ‘Bach Weekend' experience. Purchasing a Festival Pass is the best and most affordable way to experience the entire Festival line-up, with a current Early Bird price of only $177, representing savings of 19% over single tickets. Single tickets and regular priced Festival Passes will be available for purchase in early April.

A majority of concerts will be occurring at Eastminster United Church, a founding partner of the Multifaith Commons made up of the Danforth Jewish Circle, East End United, and the Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation. The Festival is delighted to be partnering with this cultural hub in the east end of Toronto.

Early Bird Festival Passes are now available for purchase - https://www.torontobachfestival.org/ 




