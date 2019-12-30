YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Opens Conejo Players 2020 Season

Opening the 2020 season at Conejo Players Theatre is the hilarious play, You Can't Take It with You, running January 10, 2020 through February 1, 2020.

The story centers around a young woman from an eccentric, financially meager family who meets a young man from a rich, conservative family. They fall in love ... awkward situations ensue! You are invited to this one-of-a-kind dinner party where you will meet our peculiar guests -- including, a hapless fledgling ballerina and a fireworks enthusiast, a wannabe playwright, a tax collector, and the ex-Grand Duchess. Written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. Directed by Alan Waserman and produced by Beth Eslick.

The cast includes: Donn Robinson as Martin Vanderhof, Ronna Jones as Penny Sycamore, James (Jim) Miller as Paul Sycamore, Jim Diderrich as Mr. de Pinna, Briana Bauer as Essie, Alex Carrasco as Ed, Carla Ames as Rheba, Daniel Krause as Donald, Timorah Brown as Alice, Carl Garcia as Tony, Robert Craig as Mr. Kirby, Cindy Lopez as Mrs. Kirby, Gabriel Vega as Boris Kolenkhov, Stan McConnell as Henderson, Elena Mills as Olga, Vivien Latham as Gay Wellington, Tim Holtwick, Stan McConnell, & Alan Aldman as the G Men.

For more information go online to www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805.495.3715.





