Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum Returns to the Stage

Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum plans to carry on the tradition of outdoor summer repertory theater by returning to the stage in 2021.

For five decades, Theatricum has been educating children and entertaining audiences in Topanga Canyon at their 299-seat outdoor amphitheater.

Starting this month, Theatricum will host a month of virtual events leading up to an online community fundraising celebration on Saturday, October 10.

Like all theaters in Southern California, Theatricum has canceled their 2020 season due to COVID-19, leaving them short of revenue to fuel their next season. The events are as follows: Sep 18 - Theatricum Unmasked! Theatricum's most beloved artists share behind the scenes stories from the nearly fifty years of repertory seasons.

Audience members get to chat and ask questions with many of the players that have made Theatricum such a special place; Sep 26th at 10am PST - Storytime with Dragon and Friends. Join company members Chris Jones, Earnestine Phillips, and Gerald Rivers with special guests Cooper Barnes (Nickelodeon's "Captain Man") and award-winning actor Beau Bridges, for a morning of storytime, puppets and fun. Hosted by "Dragon", this event is designed for children under 10; Oct 3 at 4pm PST - The Woody Guthrie Story; and October 10th at 8pm PST - Carry It On: A Virtual Gala in Support of Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. Hosted by Pamela Adlon, this evening of celebration will feature special guests, music, comedic performances, and an online silent auction all in support of Theatricum Botanicum.

All events are free and open to the public. Visit www.theatricum.com/carryiton for event links information.