VIDEO: Lucy Bollier Sings 'Burn' as Part of 5-Star Theatricals' HAMILTON Camp

5-Star Theatricals has released a video of one of the participants in its Hamilton Camp, Lucy Bollier.

Watch her perform "Burn" in the video below!

Due to popular demand, Tal will be hosting another week-long Masterclass starting August 24th!

Length: 1 week

Date: Monday-Saturday, August 24-29

Time: Mon-Fri 3pm-6pm, Saturday 10am-1pm

Cost: $175



Back by popular demand, this online intensive is suited for students (ages 10-16) who are passionate about musical theater and growing their repertoire and developing technique in voice, acting, and dance. Additionally, students will be guided on the business side of acting and get personal feedback from industry experts such as agents, actors, musical directors, and choreographers. Each student will leave this intensive with a monologue, a new audition cut for their musical theatre song, and additional technique and knowledge to build on their skills and use towards pursuing an acting career.



This intensive will culminate in a showcase for family and friends on Saturday, August 29th at 12pm, where students will perform their audition cut and monologue LIVE via Zoom.



Only 14 SPOTS available...so sign up quickly! Link to register is here.

