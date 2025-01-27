Tyler Henry to Bring New Tour: AN EVENING OF HOPE AND HEALING to Thousand Oaks

Renowned clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry will bring his extraordinary live show to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm.



Known for his two hit NETFLIX series, Live from the Other Side and Life After Death with Tyler Henry, and his first show, E! Entertainment’s mega-hit Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, Tyler has captivated audiences worldwide with his compelling readings and messages from the other side, offering insight, hope, and inspiration to those seeking answers and comfort.



Henry is the most sought-after medium in Hollywood, as witnessed on E!’s Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, during his intimate readings to Hollywood celebrities looking for advice, connection and closure with loved ones. In each episode Henry sat down and had one-on–one readings with top celebrities including: Ellen Degeneres, Kim Kardashian, Sophia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Allison Janney and his shocking reading with Alan Thicke just months before his untimely passing. Henry is also a best-selling author with his first book, Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side and his follow up Here and Hereafter, released in early 2022.



His An Evening of Hope and Healing tour will bring that same live experience to audiences across the country. With over 700,000 requests for readings from his followers, Tyler decided that a live show tour would be the most effective way to reach even more of his ever-expanding audience in need of healing. During this life-changing live show, Tyler shares his story and then gives incredibly accurate, jaw dropping, personal live audience member readings with messages from their departed loved ones. These astounding messages from the other side bring the audience to both tears and laughter, while giving them the proof, hope and understanding that “Our loved ones never really leave us.”



Single tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10:00am and are priced at $129 - $59. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard.