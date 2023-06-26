Transcendence Theatre Company Reveals New Location for Remainder of the 2023 Season

Transcendence Theatre Company has announced plans to utilize the more than 100 acre Beltane Ranch property in Sonoma Valley’s Glen Ellen. The outdoor open-air theatre location for the full 12-show run of The Full Monty and 6-show run of An Enchanted Evening, will comprise the remainder of its 2023 Broadway Under the Stars Summer Season.

Performances of The Beat Goes On will continue at Belos Cavalos through July 2.

Beltane Ranch is an ideal outdoor location with incredible panoramic views of Sonoma Valley among the vineyards and a similar outdoor theatre under the stars experience for attendees as in previous years at Jack London State Historic Park. All seating will remain the same, as will the pre-show picnic and other amenities available during Transcendence productions.

Because of previous commitments at Beltane Ranch, the schedule for An Enchanted Evening has been modified for the new location. An Enchanted Evening will now run September 7 - 17 with performances on Thursday, Friday and Sunday evenings.

Tickets already purchased for The Full Monty and An Enchanted Evening will transfer to the new location; no action is required on the part of ticket holders. Those holding tickets for Saturday evening performances of An Enchanted Evening will be moved to the same seating locations for the Thursday evening performances, and they will also receive an email with options in case they have a conflict on the new dates. Tickets are still available for the remaining performances of the 2023 Summer Season. For tickets and more information, visit BestNightEver.org

Transcendence Theatre Company’s decision to move the rest of 2023 Summer Season is a result of the outcome of the California State Park Rangers Association litigation against the California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks). In April 2022, after 10 years of Transcendence performances at Jack London State Historic Park, the court ruled that State Parks must conduct a study evaluating the impacts of the Transcendence musical concerts in Jack London State Historic Park. State Parks began the study in September 2022 and the study was anticipated to be completed prior to the end of April 2023. The delay of the study’s completion has made it impossible for Transcendence Theatre Company to secure the needed State Park’s permit for the 2023 season. In May, Transcendence was forced to move its eight-show production of The Beat Goes On to Belos Cavalos in Kenwood.

Transcendence Theatre Company is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting performing arts programs in Sonoma County. Over the last 11 years of performing Broadway Under the Stars at Jack London State Historic Park, Transcendence Theatre Company has raised more than $685,000 for the Park’s preservation and operation through its Summer Season ticket sales.

“We owe a tremendous communitywide thank you to the Beltane Ranch family for saving our season and helping us continue to provide arts education. Transcendence’s partnership with Beltane Ranch to host the remainder of our season is critical to our organization’s future, ” explains Transcendence Executive Director Brad Surosky. “Our nonprofit and all the performing arts programs we provide throughout the North Bay could be eliminated if we don’t have a full 2023 summer season to raise funds for those programs. Our organization’s very survival is at stake this year as we’ve had to navigate finding new locations due to the outcome of litigation with the State Parks Ranger Association and State Parks. We already have had many unexpected expenses moving to multiple venues. We are asking the community’s support more than ever to support us through ticket sales and donations.”

Beltane Ranch has been in agricultural operation since the 1800s. The Ranch currently offers numerous agricultural products and wine for sale as well as Farm Inn stays, weddings, and other events. Agricultural operations include olive orchards, vineyards, wine, heirloom gardens, chickens, sheep, burros, and honey production. The Historical Landmark Inn provides relaxing and unique accommodations, access to private wine cellars, farm stays and over 100 acres to explore.

“Our family has been on this property for generations. We offered to host the second and third productions of Transcendence’s 2023 Summer Season at Beltane Ranch as soon as we learned that Transcendence’s ability to continue as a local arts organization would cease without a summer season to raise the funds needed to continue,” stated Lauren Benward, Vice President of Beltane Ranch.

Sonoma County Supervisor, Susan Gorin, commented “Transcendence Theatre is loved and appreciated by so many in Sonoma Valley and Sonoma County. I thank Permit Sonoma for helping Beltane Ranch to host the rest of the season of Transcendence Theatre. I'm looking forward to seeing the community at one of the shows at Beltane Ranch in July-September.”

“Transcendence is grateful to land use attorney Tina Wallis for her creativity helping bring these two iconic Sonoma County brands together so Transcendence can offer Broadway Under the Stars at Beltane Ranch and continue our education programs for our community,” said Amy Miller, Artistic Director for Transcendence Theatre Company.

“It is critical for the future of Transcendence Theatre Company that State Parks complete the environmental study this summer so that Transcendence can secure a new State Parks 10-year agreement sustaining the preservation of Jack London State Historic Park for the next decade.,” said Susan Hoeffel, President of Transcendence Theatre Company Board of Directors.

“I so admire the resiliency and resourcefulness of Transcendence Theatre Company to find two incredible alternative venues this summer. Bittersweet for us because we’re happy for our community that the shows will go on, but deeply saddened not to host this season - as they were interrupted by the necessary environmental review resulting from the lawsuit brought by the California State Park Rangers Association.” explained Matt Leffert, Executive Director Jack London Park Partners, the nonprofit which manages the park for the state. “Jack London Park Partners and Transcendence worked so hard to complete the process in time for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, many aspects of the compliance are out of our hands as California State Parks is the lead agency for the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) process necessary to permit this event. The loss of these shows is a stark reminder of how important TTC is to our operating budget and we can’t wait to welcome back, once again, the vibrant, world-class performers and amazing audiences to the Park.” Leffert continued.

“We are thrilled to be a solution to what was a growing crisis. Our ranch’s ambiance surrounded by grape vines, stunning sunsets and an open-air experience offered by Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Under the Stars performances is a perfect match for Beltane Ranch’s natural setting,” concluded Benward.

Transcendence Theatre Company attracts seasoned performers from all over the country to Sonoma County for their annual Summer season. Broadway performers from shows like Hamilton, Wicked, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia! and many more will be on stage for Summer Season performances.