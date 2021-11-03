Transcendence Theatre Company Announces Cast and Creative Team For BROADWAY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Transcendence Theatre Company will celebrate the holiday season with an all-new LIVE performance of their annual Broadway Holiday Spectacular, December 3rd through the 12th at the Belos Cavalos equestrian estate in Kenwood, CA. Fresh off the heels of their highly successful 10th anniversary season of Broadway Under The Stars, Transcendence Theatre Company will present a new and reimagined holiday show for the whole family with holiday favorites, show stopping dance numbers, Broadway show tunes and modern twists on some of the world's most uplifting and cherished songs. www.bestnightever.org

The Broadway Holiday Spectacular cast brings the best performers from all over the country to Bay Area audiences and includes many familiar faces from the Transcendence family such as Maria Bilbao (In the Heights), Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard), Arielle Crosby (Motown the Musical), Lori Haley Fox (Mamma Mia!), David R. Gordon (Flashdance), Kyle Kemph (Reunion '69 &'85), Amanda Lopez (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Kristin Piro (An American in Paris), Emilio Ramos (West Side Story), and new faces making their Transcendence debuts such as Marissa Barragán (Mary Poppins), Luther Brooks IV (Hairspray), Bebe Browning (Legally Blonde), Drew Elhamalawy (Hair), Edward Juvier (Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera), and Allyson Pace (Kinky Boots).

The Broadway Holiday Spectacular creative team includes Matthew Steffens (Director/Choreographer), Marissa Barragán (Associate Choreographer ), Susan Draus (Musical Director), Alejandro Senior (Associate Music Director), Juliana Crawford (Production Stage Manager), Karen Webb (Assistant Stage Manager), Jeffrey Porter (Technical Director), Alisha Ramos (Production Manager), Shelby Loera (Lighting Designer), and Nils Erickson (Sounds Designer/ Engineer).

"When I first saw Belos Cavalos I was so inspired to dream, and that is what the whole creative team has done this year," said Director and Choreographer Matthew Steffens. "After a year that none of us will forget, I think we can all use a little holiday joy in our lives, and we could not be more excited to be back sharing that joy with the Transcendence family."

Belos Cavalos is a private equestrian center nestled in the beautiful hills of Kenwood, California with stunning views of Sonoma Valley. This beautiful setting has hosted several high-profile performances including the world-famous Cirque du Soleil.

All performances will take place under a big top tent and will have a unique seating plan which makes this year's holiday show the most interactive experience Transcendence audiences will ever experience. Some of the most beloved holiday classics will be featured such as Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, Here Comes Santa Claus, Happy Holidays, and I'll Be Home for Christmas, as well as several revamped holiday favorites including a new 12 Days of Christmas number that takes you around the world, and several other exciting new songs.

Adds Matthew Steffens, "In addition to the incredible Broadway vocalists, exciting dancing, and thrilling band, we might even have some live animals in the show this year.

With new orchestrations, new choreography and a new song list, this year's production celebrates the diversity in all of us, and reminds us of the power of connection, especially in the holiday season."

A portion of every ticket sale will go back to Belos Cavalos, a nonprofit that utilizes equine experientially based recovery and education programs, to enhance human connection, facilitating a process of healing when pain and trauma are too severe to openly discuss.

Ticket prices are $49 general admission (reserved seating in chair section), $69 preferred seating (table seating behind the VIP table section), and $149 for VIP (includes VIP Parking, Pre-Show VIP Private Area, 2 Drink Tickets and VIP table Seating) - all tickets are subject to a $12 service fee. Performances are December 3rd through the 12th: Friday, Saturday, Sunday evenings at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site (No Outside Alcohol Permitted). For more information on tickets or Group Sales of 10 or more, please call the Box Office directly at 877-424-1414 ext. 1. For more information visit www.bestnightever.org

PLEASE NOTE: Transcendence Theatre Company COVID-19 policy requires all ticket holders to wear masks and to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Patrons will be asked for a photo ID and proof of vaccination to enter the theatre. Patrons under the age of 12, those who need a reasonable accommodation for medical reasons or due to a sincerely held religious belief, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theatre. Visit the Covid updates page on the TTC website for full details.