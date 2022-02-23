The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society Presents The Horszowski Trio, February 27

The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society presents renowned trio ensembles The Horszowski Trio as part of the 49th season of their Chamber Music Concert Series. Under the Artistic Direction of longtime board member and classical music enthusiast Bill Horne, the Mill Valley Chamber Music Society is thrilled to present an all-new season of world-renowned musicians in an intimate setting at an affordable ticket price.

Founded in 2011 and based in New York City, the Horszowski Trio has become renowned as one of the pre-eminent piano trio ensembles and has quickly become a vital force in the international chamber music world. Since their debut performance in New York City in 2011, they have toured extensively throughout North America, Europe, the Far East, and India, traversing the extensive oeuvre of traditional piano trio repertoire and introducing audiences to new music that they have commissioned and premiered. The Trio takes its inspiration from the musicianship, integrity, and humanity of the pre-eminent pianist Mieczysław Horszowski (1892-1993). The ensemble's pianist, Rieko Aizawa, was Horszowski's last pupil at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia. The concert will focus on ethnic character in piano trios.

Jesse Mills, violin

Ole Akahoshi, cello

Rieko Aizawa, piano

Program "Crisis, Creativity, & Culture":

Bedřich Smetana - Piano Trio in G minor, op. 15

Rebecca Clarke - Piano Trio in E-flat minor

Arno Babajanian - Piano Trio in F-sharp minor

Ticket prices are $40 GA, $105 for 3 concert subscription (any 3 concerts). Youths 18 and under are always free. Subscribers receive a free ticket to the Young Artists' Concert of the Marin Music Chest. To purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicmillvalley.org