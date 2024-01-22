TOArts Presents THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, April 7

An extravagant celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and more, The Four Phantoms comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, April 7 at 3pm.

The Four Phantoms brings together four former Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertainment. The show features an extraordinary quartet of performers, including Brent Barrett, Ciarán Sheehan, Franc D'Ambrosio, and John Cudia, under the musical supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and the musical direction of Ryan Shirar.

Barrett has entertained millions of fans around the world from the stages of Broadway, the West End, concert halls, recording studios, and television. He recently reprised his role as Billy Flynn in the Tony Award winning hit, CHICAGO-The Musical, and received an Olivier Award nomination for his starring role in the London premiere of the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate.

Sheehan, a native of Dublin, Ireland, has performed the role of the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera to critical acclaim both on Broadway and in Toronto, Canada. Other Broadway roles include Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, and Babet and Marius in Les Miserables. Broadway concerts include Sir Dinadan in Camelot with Jeremy Irons, and Woody in Finian's Rainbow opposite Melissa Errico.

D'Ambrosio is best known for his impressive portrayal of the lead role in The Phantom of the Opera. D'Ambrosio held the title of “The World's Longest-Running Phantom” for more than a decade after bringing over five million theatregoers to their feet in a six and one-half year run. D'Ambrosio's also played the opera-singing son of Al Pacino and Diane Keaton in the Academy Award nominated film, Godfather III.

Cudia holds the distinct honor of being the first and only actor to have performed both as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables on Broadway. Cudia's most recent Broadway run counted him as only the 12th performer to play the Phantom in its historic, record-breaking 30 plus years.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $66-$37. Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com or through box office. Box office is open for in person ticket purchases Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00am -2:00pm.  

For more information call 805 449-2787 or visit Click Here.




