TOARTS Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring 37 Events

TOArts has announced the current line-up for the 2022-2023 season, featuring 37 engaging new events. Included are music, dance, blues, comedy, magic and theater.

TOArts is the private, non-profit, in-house presenting division of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. TOArts offer a wide range of arts experiences in 2022-23 with a fresh new series, familiar artists you love and some new faces you will not want to miss.

The season line-up includes previously announced shows: The Australian Pink Floyd (August 4), Firefall, Pablo Cruise & Pure Prairie League (August 5), Colbie Caillat (August 26), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (August 28), Disney Jr. Live: Costume Palooza (September 3), Kansas (September 15), Nate Bargatze (September 16), "Weird Al" Yankovic (September 18), The War & Treaty (September 20), Jen Fulwiler (September 23), Jontavious Willis (October 15), Ron Artis II & The Truth (October 21), Edwin McCain (October 22), Belinda Carlisle (November 3), Nikki Glaser (November 11), The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays (December 22), Straight No Chaser (December 28), and Rosanne Cash (February 19).

New this year is the TOArts After Dark Series. These events take place outside at the Stagecoach Inn Museum, audiences bring their own chairs, food and drink and enjoy great music under the stars. Four great musical acts will take place here starting with the Latin Soul group Boogaloo Assassins on September 30, bluegrass group Chicken Wire Empire on October 7, Blues Singer Jontavious Willis on October 15, and the soulful trio Ron Artis II & The Truth on October 21. Shows can be purchased as a series or as single tickets.

Three dance events are included in this year's season. Internationally renowned Parsons Dance on October 2, Philadelphia's leading contemporary ballet company BalletX on January 26 and the all-male Argentinian dance/percussion group Malevo on February 17.

New theatre and comedy this year include Penn & Teller on October 7, God is a Scottish Drag Queen on October 28, family show Gazillion Bubble Show on November 12, and Friends! The Musical Parody on February 17 &18.

Diverse music acts include the golden voice of Puddles Pity Party on October 14, classic rock guitarists Dave Mason on October 29, piano sensation Jim Brickman and his holiday show on November 27, Grammy winning band Ozomatli on February 18 and The Queens Cartoonists on March 22 playing music to classical cartoon projections.

For the first time TOArts is offering Spooky Silents: A Silent Film Halloween. The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra will play the music and sound effects for a screening of Nosferatu on October 27.

The partnership between TOArts and National Geographic Live will continues this season. Photographers and filmmakers David Doubilet & Jennifer Hayes on September 23, Wildlife Photographer, Filipe DeAndrade on November 4, aerospace engineer Tracy Drain on January 27 and Para climber Maureen Beck on May 26. Shows can be purchased as a series or as single tickets.

Additional shows will be added all year long. All tickets for TOArts performances will go on sale July 26.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com