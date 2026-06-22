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The Carpenters Songbook will come to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center as part of the 2026-27 Broadway in Thousand Oaks season. The performance will take place on November 30, 2026.

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter’s. THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION, brings the icon’s extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo’s unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. It’s a touching tribute that invites audiences to sing-along, reminisce, and fall in love all over again. Expect to relive all of their favorites including “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Close to You,” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” with this heartfelt love letter to the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

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