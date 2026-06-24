DORRANCE DANCE to Perform at Fred Kavli Theatre

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Award-winning tap dance company Dorrance Dance will showcases the musicality and versatility of tap dance at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00pm.

Founded in 2011 by Artistic Director and 2015 MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance, the company supports dancers and musicians who embody and push the dynamic range that tap dance has to offer. Dorrance Dance's mission is to engage with audiences on a musical and emotional level, the company is celebrated for connecting tap's history to contemporary urban culture and infusing the art form with theatricality and humor.

Dorrance Dance's inaugural performance garnered a Bessie Award for “blasting open our notions of tap” and the company continues its passionate commitment to expanding the audience of tap dance. The company has toured to 31 U.S. states and performed for packed houses at renowned venues and festivals including The Joyce Theater, New York City Center, The Kennedy Center, Sadler's Wells, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, Spoleto Festival USA, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, American Dance Festival, Vail Dance Festival, Hong Kong Arts Festival, Singapore International Festival of Arts among numerous performing arts centers, colleges and universities across the US, and international venues in France, Germany, Spain, England, Russia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada.

The evening will feature “A Swing Suite,” the choreographic debut of longtime company members Elizabeth Burke and Luke Hickey. The piece spotlights both virtuosic tap and mellow soft-shoe routines for a performance that is both highly kinetic and lyrical. It draws on music by artists such as Fats Waller and Oscar Peterson, encompassing swing, blues and bebop before moving toward more contemporary jazz.

Dancers will also perform Michelle Dorrance's 2013 piece “SOUND/space/REDUX,” originally a site-specific work that explored the acoustics of St. Mark's Church in New York City through the sounds and textures of the foot. It has since been adapted for the stage.

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