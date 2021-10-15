Robert Dubac's off-broadway solo hit, THE BOOK OF MORON, comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre this month!

Having been brainwashed by a culture that worships Kardashians over character, delusion over truth and selfies over self-effacement; Dubac begins his journey with one simple question. Who am I? What do I believe? What's the point? Okay, that's three questions but suffice to say, he has no answers. Just voices. Inner voices who come to life with precision and wit. One by one they pull him into a hysterical alternative universe of critical thought in search of the bigger picture.

It's a head trip on a banana peel.

Robert Dubac's THE BOOK OF MORON makes its appearance at North Coast Rep for one performance only on October 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets priced at $40. Discounts available are on sale now by phone at (858) 481-1055 or online at Northcoastrep.org.

In THE BOOK OF MORON Dubac portrays, ROBERT, an everyman who has lost sight of the bigger picture. He's been bombarded by so much hype and spin he can't remember who he is or what he believes. Can he think for himself? Is the truth in the details or in the pudding? He hasn't a clue. He racks his brain searching for answers but finds nothing but voices. Inner voices that take him on a freight train of provocative thought to find the bigger picture and wake up from the coma of modern day life.

First his VOICE OF REASON convinces him to think outside the box but not without a fight from his INNER MORON. Then his COMMON SENSE teaches him critical thought so he can think for himself instead of relying on the Media. Next his INNER CHILD shows him how to use just enough innocence to question authority without getting spanked. Then his INNER ASSHOLE urges him to use both four syllable and four letter words to battle censorship. Along the way he finds his SCRUPLES who encourage him to open The Door of Truth. But when it hits him in the head he realizes the ultimate paradox - the truth hurts and is funny at the same time.

Before long his VOICE OF REASON returns to solve partisan politics with an idea so absurd it borders on brilliance. After which his COMMON SENSE levies a Stupid Tax on ignorance while scolding religion for taking the "fun" out of fundamentalism.