Steve Solomon Brings MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY to Thousand Oaks

Performances are on Friday, April 5 at 7pm and Saturday, April 6 at 2pm.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Steve Soloman brings two performances of his hit show “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!” to the Scherr Forum on Friday, April 5 at 7pm and Saturday, April 6 at 2pm.

Solomon uses dialects, accents and sound effects to bring to the stage dozens of wild characters we all relate to; all brought to life by Solomen’s comedy magic. The audience follows along on this wonderfully funny journey about growing up, mixed marriages, ex-wives, dogs, cats, dieting, and dozens of other side-splitting situations we can all relate to. It’s described as “One part lasagna, one part kreplach, and two parts Prozac,” but you don’t have to be Jewish or Italian to love this show. All you need is to know what it feels like to leave a family dinner with heartburn and a headache!

A Brooklyn native, Solomon grew up in the multi-ethnic neighborhood of Sheepshead Bay. It was the perfect training ground for learning dialects. As the class clown and a very authentic sounding Chinese restaurant delivery boy, Solomen learned at an early age how to use his gift for mimicry to his advantage. He also realized that he was a prolific writer of jokes, and blinded by the glamor of show biz, he submitted stories to periodicals, friends, and stand-up comics he knew in the business.

The three-time award winning “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m In Therapy” has sold-out crowds throughout the world – and after nearly 10,000 performances and 1 million tickets sold, it has become one of the longest running one-man comedy shows in history. The show won the Connecticut Critics Circle Award, was nominated for a San Francisco Drama Desk Award, and was previously named “Best new off-Broadway play” by Broadway.com.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $45 & $35. Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com or through box office. Box office is open for in person ticket purchases Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00am -2:00pm.  For more information call 805 449-2787 or visit Click Here




