Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Hosts Pop Up Photography Exhibit At The Simi Valley Public Library

Finding Our Voices will be on display inside the Simi Valley Public Library from June 3 through July 31, 2023.

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will partner with the Simi Valley Public Library and Moorpark Community College to sponsor a Pop Up Art Exhibit featuring current and recently graduated students from Moorpark Community College's Photography Department. This very special exhibit titled Finding Our Voices will be on display inside the Simi Valley Public Library from June 3 through July 31, 2023 as part of their summer programming with an Opening Reception and Artist Talk to be held on June 29, 2023 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Admission to the Simi Valley Public Library and the Opening Reception & Artist Talk is free of charge and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available during the Opening Reception and the public is invited to come and meet the featured artists who will be in attendance at this event.

Finding Our Voices showcases the thoughtful artwork of 23 artists from Moorpark Community College's Photography Department including Brooke Andraus, Felipe Araneda, Gabrielle Biasi, Kat DeGuzman, Gerardo Delgado, Blake Fagan, Richard Gonzalez, Karissa Haff, Cameron Han, Ryan Interrrante, Jesus Isabeles, Mary Maki, Victoria McLaughlin, Joseph Mercado, Joseph Moche, Rolla Parks, Chistopher Pineda, Olivia Ricketts, Ruth Salazar, Madeleine Salvay, Becky Savell, Cristina Serrano, and Kaela Watso.

Finding Our Voices is the second pop up art exhibit sponsored by the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center as part of their Art in Our Community outreach program. This group exhibit will feature artworks made by current and recently graduated students of the Moorpark Community College's Photography Department. Students are using the medium of photography to find their voice as they navigate private and public life in this exploration of self, time, and place.

The Photography Department at Moorpark Community College is a vibrant space for students to explore subject matter/concepts, acquire technical proficiency, develop critical thinking skills and achieve visual literacy. The photography program at Moorpark Community College teaches the technical and aesthetic principles of fine art and/or commercial photography as students learn to work in a traditional black and white laboratory as well as with new digital software and equipment.

The Moorpark College photography program focuses on the student. Their intention is to provide the best possible technical foundation and the richest aesthetic experience. They work to give students the best opportunities and education in fine art, documentary and commercial photography. They provide highly qualified staff and a supportive environment to facilitate deeper learning. The artworks displayed in Finding Our Voices showcase the vast skills and techniques that are being explored within the photography department.

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is proud to partner with the Simi Valley Public Library and Moorpark Community College in bringing this exciting Pop Up Art Exhibit to the Simi Valley community.

Finding Our Voices: A Pop Up Art Exhibit will run from June 3 through July 31, 2023 at the Simi Valley Public Library with a special Gallery Opening Reception and Artist Talk held on June 29th from 5 PM to 7 PM. The public is invited to come and meet the featured artists who will be in attendance at this reception. Admission to the Gallery Opening Reception and to the Simi Valley Public Library is free and is open to the public.



