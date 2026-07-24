STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Conejo Players Theatre

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Conejo Players Theatre will present Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, performing August 7–29, 2026. Set in a small Louisiana town in 1987, Steel Magnolias is a heartfelt story of friendship, family, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds between women. The action unfolds in Truvy's neighborhood beauty salon, where a close-knit group of women gather to share laughter, love, and life's challenges. At the center of the story are Shelby, a spirited young woman determined to pursue her dreams despite serious health concerns, and her devoted mother, M'Lynn, who struggles to balance protecting her daughter with supporting her independence.

Inspired by the true story of playwright Robert Harling's sister, mother, and the women who surrounded them, Steel Magnolias was originally written as a tribute to his family before being adapted into the beloved feature film. While many audiences know the movie, the original stage play features an all-female cast whose relationships, humor, and heartfelt moments remain as powerful and relevant today as ever.

Director Jolyn Johnson shares, 'This show is one that truly celebrates female friendships and sisterhood. In a time when we don't get to see that on stage - or in real life - very much, it is very much needed. There's humor and sadness all mixed together in what is a small moment in time for these women.'

Blending sharp Southern wit with profound emotional depth, Steel Magnolias celebrates the strength found in friendship, the resilience of family, and the extraordinary courage of ordinary women. Through moments of laughter and heartbreak, the play reminds audiences that life's greatest challenges are often met with the unwavering support of those we hold closest.

'Steel Magnolias is more than just a story,' producer Devery Holmes adds, 'it's a celebration of the resilience of women and the transformative power of friendship.'

Filled with laughter, warmth, and unforgettable moments, this timeless classic continues to resonate with audiences of every generation. Steel Magnolias runs August 7–29, 2026, at Conejo Players Theatre, located at 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m., with an additional evening performance on Thursday, August 13, at 8:00 p.m., and added matinees on Saturdays, August 22 and 29, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available through the Conejo Players Theatre box office and online.

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