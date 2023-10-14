Photos: First Look at 5-Star Theatricals's Production of OLIVER!

5-STAR THEATRICALS is currently presenting the third and final show of its 2023-2024 season, OLIVER!, with book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter. OLIVER! opened last night, Friday, October 13, 2023 and runs through Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Check out production photos below!

Join young, orphaned Oliver Twist as he navigates London’s underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family, and - most importantly - for love. When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving, but charismatic, Fagin. When Oliver is falsely accused of a theft he didn’t commit, he is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman, to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sikes. Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy, who is trapped under Bill’s thumb, but desperate to help Oliver, with tragic results. With spirited, timeless songs like “As Long as He Needs Me,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “Where Is Love,” Oliver! is a musical classic.

The Cast of OLIVER! features Kayden Alexander Koshelev as “Oliver,” Mark Capri as “Fagin,” Monika Peña as “Nancy,” Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as “Bill Sikes,” Alkaio Thiele as “The Artful Dodger,” Andrew Metzger as “Mr. Bumble,” Janna Cardia as “Widow Corney,” Alex Boling as “Mr. Sowerberry,” Clare Snodgrass as “Mrs. Sowerberry,” Rianny Vasquez as “Charlotte Sowerberry,” Zander Chin as “Charley Bates,” Harry Cho as “Noah Claypole.” Kirsten Adler as “Bet,” K.J. Rasheed as “Mr. Brownlow,” Jesus A. Chavarria as “Dr. Grimwig,” Randi DeMarco as “Mrs. Bedwin,” and Analia Romero as “Old Sally.”

The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Alexandra Anderson, Delilah Mae Bank, Elodie Grace Barker, Ryan Bohmholdt, Aaron Michael-Rees Camitses, Erika Mireya Cruz, Troy Dailey, Harrington Gwin, Rachel Kay, Christopher James Hester, Malia Johnson, Charley Rowan McCain, Jaran Phoenix Real, Oliver Stellan, Bayley Bennet Tanenbaum, Joshua William Tanenbaum, Darby Winn and Michael Zampino.

The Design Team of OLIVER! features: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Talia Krispel.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin