Philadelphia's Premier Ballet Company, BalletX, Comes to Thousand Oaks

Renowned ballet company, BalletX, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Making their Thousand Oaks debut, BalletX brings a program featuring Become a Mountain, choreographed by Justin Peck, Honey, choreographed by Jamar Roberts and Exalt, choreographed by Jennifer Archibald.

BalletX challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging formal experimentation while preserving rigorous technique. The company is committed to producing new works of the highest quality and integrity that bring the combined visions of choreographers and dancers to life and cultivate in audiences a collective appetite for bold, new dance. BalletX unites distinguished choreographers with an outstanding company of world-class dancers to forge new works of athleticism, emotion, and grace.

Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, BalletX is led by Cox, whose tenure as artistic and executive director has produced 100 world premiere ballets by 39 choreographers, a record "few companies can match," according to The New York Times. Throughout her tenure, Cox has committed BalletX to expanding dance's vocabulary for all audiences, promoting initiatives that make contemporary ballet accessible and welcoming to new audience members. Under Cox's leadership, BalletX has been hailed as an "epicenter of creation" (Dance Magazine) and "place of choreographic innovation" (The New Yorker), putting Philadelphia on the map as an international destination for contemporary ballet.

Single tickets are priced at $65 - $35. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com