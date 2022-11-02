Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philadelphia's Premier Ballet Company, BalletX, Comes to Thousand Oaks

The performance is on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Register for Thousand Oaks News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  
Philadelphia's Premier Ballet Company, BalletX, Comes to Thousand Oaks

Renowned ballet company, BalletX, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Making their Thousand Oaks debut, BalletX brings a program featuring Become a Mountain, choreographed by Justin Peck, Honey, choreographed by Jamar Roberts and Exalt, choreographed by Jennifer Archibald.

BalletX challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging formal experimentation while preserving rigorous technique. The company is committed to producing new works of the highest quality and integrity that bring the combined visions of choreographers and dancers to life and cultivate in audiences a collective appetite for bold, new dance. BalletX unites distinguished choreographers with an outstanding company of world-class dancers to forge new works of athleticism, emotion, and grace.

Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, BalletX is led by Cox, whose tenure as artistic and executive director has produced 100 world premiere ballets by 39 choreographers, a record "few companies can match," according to The New York Times. Throughout her tenure, Cox has committed BalletX to expanding dance's vocabulary for all audiences, promoting initiatives that make contemporary ballet accessible and welcoming to new audience members. Under Cox's leadership, BalletX has been hailed as an "epicenter of creation" (Dance Magazine) and "place of choreographic innovation" (The New Yorker), putting Philadelphia on the map as an international destination for contemporary ballet.

Single tickets are priced at $65 - $35. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com




The Stevenson Sisters Present WINTER WONDERLAND PAINTING WORKSHOP on Santa Paula Thea Photo
The Stevenson Sisters Present WINTER WONDERLAND PAINTING WORKSHOP on Santa Paula Theater Center's Back Stage
The Santa Paula Theater Center will present The Stevenson Sisters WINTER WONDERLAND PAINTING WORKSHOP on Saturday, November 19th from 1:00- 3:00 PM on the Back Stage.
Agatha Christies MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to The Santa Paula Theater Center Photo
Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to The Santa Paula Theater Center
The Santa Paula Theater Center will present Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS from November 11th– December 18th, 2022 on their Mainstage at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 pm on Sundays.
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes To Thousand Oaks Photo
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes To Thousand Oaks
It's the most magical time of the year … tis the season for family friendly holiday shows. The world-famous, touring spectacular The Illusionists comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm.
Single Tickets Are on Sale For the Broadway in Thousand Oaks Series Photo
Single Tickets Are on Sale For the Broadway in Thousand Oaks Series
The American Theatre Guild is pleased to announce single tickets to all six engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES will go on sale Tuesday, October 18 at 12 p.m. All engagements will be held at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. 

More Hot Stories For You


Philadelphia's Premier Ballet Company, BalletX, Comes to Thousand OaksPhiladelphia's Premier Ballet Company, BalletX, Comes to Thousand Oaks
November 2, 2022

Renowned ballet company, BalletX, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm.
The Stevenson Sisters Present WINTER WONDERLAND PAINTING WORKSHOP on Santa Paula Theater Center's Back StageThe Stevenson Sisters Present WINTER WONDERLAND PAINTING WORKSHOP on Santa Paula Theater Center's Back Stage
October 27, 2022

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present The Stevenson Sisters WINTER WONDERLAND PAINTING WORKSHOP on Saturday, November 19th from 1:00- 3:00 PM on the Back Stage.
Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to The Santa Paula Theater CenterAgatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to The Santa Paula Theater Center
October 26, 2022

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS from November 11th– December 18th, 2022 on their Mainstage at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 pm on Sundays.
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes To Thousand OaksTHE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes To Thousand Oaks
October 18, 2022

It's the most magical time of the year … tis the season for family friendly holiday shows. The world-famous, touring spectacular The Illusionists comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm.
Photos: First Look at Teri Hatcher and More in 5-Star Theatricals' THE ADDAMS FAMILYPhotos: First Look at Teri Hatcher and More in 5-Star Theatricals' THE ADDAMS FAMILY
October 16, 2022

5 Star Theatricals has released production photos for the regional premiere of the hilarious musical comedy, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa, musical conductor and direction by Ryan O’Connell, choreography by Darby Epperson and directed by Kirsten Chandler.