New West Symphony to Present The Music Of Brahms, Ravel & Mendelssohn & More

The New West Symphony will present music by Johannes Brahms, Maurice Ravel and Felix Mendelssohn - plus a world premiere from Los Angeles-based composer Derrick Skye - on October 5 in Thousand Oaks and October 6 in Camarillo.

The concerts feature NWS Concertmaster Alyssa Park performing two violin concertos as featured soloist: Ravel's Tzigane and Skye's Amalgamation, commissioned by NWS and written specifically for Park. Pacific Festival Ballet, a fellow resident company of the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, also performs.

"This will be a buoyant, vigorous and melody-filled performance with a feast of musical styles. I'm particularly excited to perform Brahms' Hungarian Dances with Pacific Festival Ballet and feature my amazing colleague, violinist Alyssa Park, unleashing her full virtuosic talents with Ravel's Tzigane and a fabulous new work by Derrick Skye," said Artistic and Music Director Michael Christie.

Skye says about his world premiere for violin and orchestra: "Amalgamation blends Persian, Assyrian, Western classical, Jazz, and Blues influences into a single narrative. The piece invites listeners to explore their own unique experiences with cultural identities through music, while also reflecting the journey of embracing and participating in a cultural musical identity that transcends one's own ancestry."

Prior to the weekend performances, NWS hosts Meet the Artists on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at University Village Thousand Oaks. Meet the Artists provides a unique "behind the scenes" experience hosted by Maestro Christie with violinist Alyssa Park and Pacific Festival Ballet Director Kim Maselli. The free event begins with a brunch reception at 10 a.m. Reservations are required by calling University Village at 805.241.3300 at least 48 hours in advance.

Brahms, Mendelssohn & Ravel...plus a World Premiere

Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m. - Bank of America Performing Arts Center (BAPAC)

2100 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks

Sundays, October 6 at 3 p.m. - Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center (RCPAC)

4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo

Michael Christie, conductor

Alyssa Park, violin

Pacific Festival Ballet, Kim Maselli, director

Brahms: Hungarian Dances, No. 1, No. 3 & No. 10

Ravel: Tzigane for Violin and Orchestra

Derrick Skye: Amalgamation for Violin and Orchestra (World Premiere, a NWS commission)

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4, "Italian"

Tickets for 2024 concerts are on sale now; prices range from $35-$125. Tickets for students and children are $15. Patrons purchasing tickets to all three remaining 2024 concerts receive up to 20% off single ticket prices and other discounts, free ticket exchanges, invitations to exclusive events and other benefits. New 2025 Masterpiece Series subscription packages are on sale now and single tickets for 2025 go on sale October 1.

For full performance details and to order tickets, visit newwestsymphony.org or call 866.776.8400.

