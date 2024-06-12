New West Symphony Will Host SUMMERFEST Dinner and Rock Concert Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New West Symphony will present its summer outdoor event of the season, Summerfest 2024, on Sunday, June 23. This intimate concert and dinner includes a rock concert with bassist/vocalist Jason Scheff of Chicago fame and his all-star band, plus a performance from New West Symphony musicians, awards and a live auction.

The event is at Moorpark's Rancho De Las Palmas, owned by Debi and Mark Cassar, who donated the venue. It will be the kick-off for New West Symphony's 30th Anniversary Season commencing in 2025, and proceeds will fund the organization's artistic and educational programs.

Summerfest 2024 will begin with cocktails at 4 p.m., with entertainment provided by Devon Geyer and a country music band to give guests a taste of the event theme, Denim and Diamonds. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Denim Bling/Summer Chic. A dinner buffet will follow accompanied by a classical music performance by members of the New West Symphony.

At 7:30 p.m., the stage will belong to the rock legend talents of Jason Scheff (long-time former lead singer of the iconic band Chicago and bassist), Steve Porcaro (original TOTO member and prolific songwriter/keyboardist), Rick Cowling (bassist and vocalist for Kenny Loggins and Ambrosia), Phil X (lead guitarist for Bon Jovi), with vocals provided by Sherry Hursey (film, television, award-winning theater actress/vocalist). Music will include hits "25 or 6 to 4," "Hard to Say I'm Sorry," "Africa," "Biggest Part of Me," "Baba O'Riley" and more.

Awards will be presented to honorees, including Artistic and Music Director Michael Christie's 50th birthday and long-time New West Symphony supporter Hope Rosenfeld's 100th birthday. John Schwope and Karen Dean Fritts will be acknowledged for their outstanding Board of Director contributions throughout the years.

A live auction featuring numerous luxury items such as vacations, an AmaWaterways Cruise, a VIP Dodger Dugout experience, and more will be available to bid on and win. In addition, whimsical sculptures by world-renowned artist Ann Krasner will be on display.

"We believe Summerfest 2024 offers the best of the best for an outdoor, summer, all-inclusive entertainment experience. If you've ever been to the Hollywood Bowl in box seats with a catered dinner and front row seats for a great rock concert, Summerfest 'Denim and Diamonds' rivals that experience. This intimate event provides up-close-and-personal access to rock legends, a delicious dinner, and chances to win amazing auction items, all without driving miles away. Summerfest is right in our backyard at the gorgeous Rancho De Las Palmas in Moorpark. This is a tremendous value for an unforgettable night out," says CEO Natalia Staneva.

NEW WEST SYMPHONY'S SUMMERFEST 2024

Sunday, June 23

Rancho De Las Palmas, 3466 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, CA 93021

4 p.m. - Registration, Cocktails, Country Band

5:30 p.m. - Buffet Dinner, Classical Performance, Awards, Live Auction

7:30 p.m. - Rock Concert

Individual dinner and concert tickets are $300. $200 of that cost may be tax deductible. A limited number of tickets for the concert only are available for $125. Tickets are available at https://newwestsymphony.org/summerfest-2024/ or by calling 866.776.8400.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







