LITTLE BLACK DRESS Makes Its Way to Thousand Oaks

Little Black Dress - The Musical is a fully original musical with improv and comes to the Scherr Forum, Friday, August 9 at 7:30pm and Saturday, August 10 at 2:30 & 7:30pm.

If Amy Schumer and Stephen Sondheim had a love child, this would be it! Written for women, by women, Little Black Dress! tells the story of best friends Mandy and Dee. Together we witness the girls' major life events in their little black dresses - first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience (which happens more than once), first funeral, and more!

After being on tour for close to three years together with the wildly successful Spank! The Fifty Shades of Grey Parody, writers Danielle Trzcinski and Amanda Barker saw an audience they never knew existed. Thousand of women who wanted to go to the theatre not just to see a show, but to have an experience where they could laugh and let loose.

Hilarious tunes about childbirth to profound songs about love and friendship combine with hysterical audience improv, a heartfelt story and sincere moments of tenderness to create a truly unique event. A show that every woman can relate to, Little Black Dress has made audiences across the globe laugh, cry, and party!

WARNING: Contains strong language and adult content.

Single tickets are priced at $49 & $39 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

Photo by Dahlia Katz





