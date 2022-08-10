Indian Classical Music Concert Comes to Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

SciArtsRUs will present an Interactive Journey exploring Carnatic Classical Music featuring a Violin and Keyboard Duo Concert on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 7 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Performing will be Vid. Mullaivasal Dr. G Chandramouli on Violin, Rishabh Kaushik on Keyboard, Leonice Shinneman on Tabla, and Vid. Srinivasan Govindarajan on Mridangam. Tickets are $22 for Adults and $20 for Seniors, Students, and Children and can be purchased online at www.simi-arts.org under the Concert Page or by calling the box office at 805-583-7900.

SciArtsRUs is a California based 501©3 non-profit organization founded by Dr. Ranjini Kaushik, on the twin pillars of inclusion and diversity. Their mission is to promote and make accessible science, arts and music and everything at the interface. They also provide a global visual and performing arts platform to disabled artists, feature cross-cultural concerts and dances and curate programs at the interface of arts and sciences.

In a career spanning over two decades, award-winning violinist Mullaivasal Dr G. Chandramouli extensively accompanies great stalwarts of Carnatic music and performs violin solo concerts across many continents. 13 year old Carnatic keyboardist Rishabh Kaushik's Carnatic vocal and keyboard maiden performance was at age 9 at the prestigious Marghazhi Season festival in Chennai, India. He has since been performing in numerous live and online venues throughout the world. Leonice Shinneman is recognized as the foremost American disciple of the legendary North Indian Tabla and pakhawaj master Pandit Raranath Rao. Leonice has given Tabla solos in the US, India, Mexico, and Europe. Mridangist Vid. Srinivasan Govindarajan regularly performs for Los Angeles based music festival and musicans.

