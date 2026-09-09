Houston Is Inspired 2027-28 Applications Open Now

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The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is looking to showcase bold performances rooted in Houston’s stories, culture, and creative spirit through its Houston Is Inspired series. Artists and arts organizations across Houston are encouraged to apply to be featured as part of the 2027–28 Houston Is Inspired season. Applications are officially open now through October 30, 2026.

Launched in 2023-24, Houston is Inspired is a signature Hobby Center initiative that celebrates and amplifies the work of local artists and organizations through week-long residencies, offering access to the Hobby Center’s premier spaces, professional production support, and marketing resources.

The first two seasons featured curated partnerships. With the introduction of an open application process for the third season, the Hobby Center took another meaningful step toward creating equitable access to Hobby Center partnerships and representing the full scope of Houston’s arts community. With 53 applicants in 2025-26, the Hobby Center saw nearly a 50 percent increase in applications, growing to 73 for 2026-27.

The initiative is designed to spotlight Houston’s vibrant creative landscape, supporting authentic work that reflects the city’s rich cultural diversity. Selected artists and organizations for the 2027-28 Season will receive comprehensive production, administrative and promotional support including a $20,000 stipend to help fund the creation and development of their performance, five days of full access to Zilkha Hall comprised of stage, dressing rooms, technical equipment, and production staff for rehearsals, tech and final performance as well as a marketing investment from the Hobby Center and project-specific promotional plan created and executed in partnership with the artist or organization.

Each week-long residency is valued at over $60,000 in support of the project. Participating artists from this season have praised the program’s impact. Applicants must be a Houston-based performing artist or organization and demonstrate readiness to present a 90–120-minute performance in Zilkha Hall.

The Hobby Center invites all eligible arts organizations and artists based in Greater Houston to apply. To learn more about program eligibility and the application process, visit TheHobbyCenter.org.

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