Glen Campbell Tribute RHINESTONES Comes to the Town Hall Theatre in April

Nashville Singer/Songwriter ANDY KAHRS brings his acclaimed Salute to Glen Campbell and his catalog of memorable classics to Lafayette’s Town Hall Theatre on Friday, April 12 at 7pm with Rhinestone: The Songs of Glen Campbell.

All-in-all, Glen Campbell tallied 5 Grammy Awards, 3 Grammy Hall of Fame honors, 27 Top 10 singles, 21 Top 40 hits, 9 No. 1 Country albums, 6 Top 20 albums, and 3 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. He is a 15-time CMA Award nominee and 2-time winner. In June 2011, Campbell announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease – then went on to embark on a farewell tour.

ANDY KAHRS is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist with a distinct roots sound based in blues, soul, and classic country. His EP release, Together, was met with critical acclaim and streaming success finding its place on Spotify’s ‘Got Blues’ and ‘Best Blues’ editorial playlists. Nashville’s Music Mecca lauded his “vocal prowess” and “unique sound that stands out from the usual Nashville subjects.” Born and raised in Atlanta, GA, Andy has never strayed from the soulful bends and warm twang of the music that sparked his desire to pick up a Guitar and start writing music at age 15. His recordings receive critical acclaim and streaming success often landing on Spotify’s ‘Got Blues’ and ‘Best Blues’ editorial playlists defined by a seasoned blend of blues, country, and bluegrass. With over 4,000 monthly Spotify listeners and a busy touring schedule, Kahrs has made a name for himself as one to watch in the Americana scene. https://andykahrs.com/

RHINESTONE debuted at the Historic El Campanil Theatre in Antioch CA and has continued to receive enthusiastic raves throughout its ongoing performance stops around the country. From Nashville to Napa, other California appearances have included Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center, Yreka’s State Theatre, Mill Valley’s Sweetwater Music Hall and the prestigious Valhalla Tahoe Festival preserving Tahoe Heritage through Art, Music and Theatre. 2024 Tour stops include shows in Ohio, Arizona, Indiana, more California venues in Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Banning and an upcoming residency series at Capitol Theatre in Lebanon TN.