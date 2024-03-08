Front Porch Open Mic Returns Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, April 5th at 7pm, Front Porch Open Mic will return with a fresh roster of folk music entertainment in partnership with Town Hall Theatre Co in Lafayette. The one-night only folk music festival happens four times a year. This exciting collaboration brings together local acoustic musicians and performers for a showcase of talent for the local community.

The series was a big success in 2023, and its first shoe of the season in February filled the theatre.

Ticket-goers are treated to a pre-show musical entertainment by the lobby bar starting at 6:00pm.

Front Porch Presents, is a product of Front Porch Open Mic. The idea for Front Porch Open Mic came about when local musicians Andrée and Austin Hurst noticed a lack of opportunities for local musicians to perform in a supportive and inclusive environment. Five years ago, they decided to create a space where people could come together and share their love of music, regardless of their background or experience level. The name "Front Porch" reflects the informal and intimate vibe of the event, which takesplace in the Hursts' own front yard in the spring and summer months and in Lamorinda Music’s Big Room during the colder weather. The Hursts believe that music has the power to bring people together and create positive change in the world. By providing a space for local musicians to connect and share their art, they hope to inspire others to do the same.



