Fiesta Cultural Comes to Lesher Center for the Arts in July

A vibrant week-long celebration of Latin American arts and culture comes to the Lesher Center for the Arts with Fiesta Cultural, offering internationally-acclaimed music, dance, comedy, and a free street fair. This series of free and ticketed events will take placefrom July 16 – 20, 2024, at the Lesher Center for the Arts, located at 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek.

Brought to the community by the Diablo Regional Arts Association and Lesher Center Presents, the festival kicks off with an interactive Paint a Frida Workshop at the Lesher Center’s Bedford Gallery (July 16, 5:30pm), the world-renowned Ballet Hispánico (July 17, 7:30pm), a special morning concert from the Latin Grammy Award-winning family-friendly bilingual indie music stars Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band (July 18, 10am), traditional Colombian music in a free, outdoor concert with Chika Di (July 18, 5:30pm), and New York-style salsa by the acclaimed Spanish Harlem Orchestra (July 19, 7:30pm). The final day of the festival includes a free, all day street fair (July 20, noon – 7pm) with fun for all ages featuring live music, dance, food, and activities celebrating the diverse cultures of Latin America, and culminates with the closing event, an evening of laughter with the Best of San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy: Latinx Comedy Night (July 20, 7:30pm).

For tickets and detailed information, visit LCArts.org/Fiesta or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).

Fiesta Cultural is proudly supported by an honorary host committee of local community and business leaders including Dr. Ken Grullon, Diana Carlos, Rolla Ghaben, Rich Gomez, Carolina Katz, and Kevin Sánchez. The steering committee for this event features leading artists and arts leaders including Javier Cabanillas, Emilee Enders, Carolyn Jackson, Markus Potter, Susana Sanchez, Ed Trujillo, Peggy White, and Alex Moore. Sponsors of the festival include Kaiser Permanente, Lesher Foundation, NBC Bay Area, and Telemundo Area de la Bahía 48. The Fiesta Cultural Street Fair is sponsored by Chevron. Print media sponsor for this event is the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The arts have long been recognized for their power to connect individuals and heal communities,” says Dr. Ken Grullon, Kaiser Permanente Physician-in-Chief in the Diablo Service Area. “At Kaiser Permanente, we know that part of being healthy is balancing everyday demands and doing what makes you happy. I am delighted to be the Honorary Chair of Fiesta Cultural and help bring the diversity of Latin arts to the Diablo Region – there is so much to share!”

