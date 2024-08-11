Everly Brothers Tribute Coming To Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present The Everly Brothers Experience - a tribute to the music of the Everly Brothers on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $38 for Adults, $34 for Seniors 60 & above and Students, and $32 for Children 12 & Under and are on sale now at www.simi-arts.org.

Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the US and overseas in prestigious venues. They say, “The music of the 50's and 60's are nostalgic for us, our parents raised us all on it, and we feel that the Everly's contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations. Our aim is not to impersonate but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n' roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story.” And they do just that. With a father, (Adrian Zmed) as a traveling singer/dancer/actor (Grease 2, Bachelor Party, T.J. Hooker), and a mother (Barbara) as a second grade teacher in a suburb of Los Angeles, the Zmed Brothers continuously strive to pay homage to their personal roots by always infusing an instinctual blend of entertainment (a la Smothers Brothers) and contextual education in their performance.

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will continue its Tribute Concert Series with 4NR – a tribute to the music of Foreigner on September 25, 2024, Siempre Selena – a tribute to the music of Selena on October 23, 2024, Hot August Night – a tribute to the music of Neil Diamond on November 13, 2024, Raymond Michael's Blue Christmas With Elvis concert on December 15, 2024 and The Long Run – a tribute to the music of The Eagles on December 18, 2024. Tickets for all concerts are on sale now.

Tickets for The Everly Brothers Experience are $38 Adults, $34 Seniors 60 & Above and Students, $32 Children 12 & Under. Please Note: There is an additional $2 per ticket surcharge on all ticket sales both online or in person. For more information about the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, its programing, and to purchase tickets for an upcoming show, please visit www.simi-arts.org.

