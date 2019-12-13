Don't Miss Closing Weekend of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET At Conejo Players Theatre

With live "foley" sound effects and a score of holiday carols, MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY is a sure-to-delight show that will melt even the most cynical of hearts ...

When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court -- and a little girl's belief makes the difference in the "miracle." MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET is pure holiday fun for the whole family! ~RATED G

Tickets are only $15! Dec 6 - Dec 15, 2019, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. Click here to reserve your seats today, or call the CPT Box Office at 805-495-3715.



