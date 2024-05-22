Black Violin Bring Their Newest Tour to Thousand Oaks in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two-time Grammy nominated American classical, hip-hop duo will bring their unique sound to the Fred Kavli Theater on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 8:00 pm.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the 20th anniversary of Black Violin, the groundbreaking duo that has captivated audiences around the globe; harmoniously merging the sophistication of classical melodies with the rhythmic pulse of hip-hop.

Experience the evolution of Black Violin from their humble beginnings to widespread acclaim with a show that promises to leave you feeling inspired, energized, and uplifted. Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste take the stage, along with Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntable, and Liston Gregory on the keys - blending classical strings with hip-hop beats through a performance that defies expectations and redefines genres.

Kev and Wil illustrate the journey of their 20-year career, highlighting the moments that shaped them into the musical trailblazers they are today - from high school orchestra classmates to triumphant winners at Showtime at the Apollo to captivating headline performers and music education advocates.

With new music that pushes boundaries and revitalized classics that have stood the test of time, this show is a testament to the duo's growth, passion, and dedication to their craft.

Don't miss your chance to experience Black Violin live and celebrate two decades of music that has touched the hearts and souls of fans worldwide. Join us for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and the power of chasing your dreams with Black Violin’s BV20: Then & Now.

Single tickets are on sale Thursday, May 23rd at 10am. Tickets are priced at $68.50 - $38.50. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

Comments