Design Leaders Who Pioneer Innovation and Influence Society Honored by ArtCenter College of Design

ArtCenter College of Design has announced the 15th Annual Alumni Award recipients to be honored at an event set to take place in 2022. The Alumni Awards are an opportunity for ArtCenter to recognize and celebrate the service and influence of individuals who represent the impact of an ArtCenter education on the world to shape a more humane future.



The 2021 Alumni Awards will honor Hiroshi Sugimoto (BFA 74 Photography) with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Yves Béhar (BS 91 Product Design) with the Distinguished Midcareer Award, Bruce Heavin (BFA 93 Illustration) with the Outstanding Service Award, and Mariana Prieto (BS 12 Product Design) with the Young Innovator Award.

"Hiroshi, Yves, Bruce and Mariana exemplify dedicated alumni who throughout their lives continue to give back to the College on many levels," said Lorne M. Buchman, president, ArtCenter College of Design. "They are significant figures in shaping culture, and they inspire future generations of ArtCenter students to influence change."

Together, these four individuals offer insight into the cross-disciplinary nature of ArtCenter's approach to learning.