Dates Added to Conejo Players Theatre's MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

Miracle on 34th Street is the classic Christmas tale of the power of hope and belief presented as a 1940's radio play with authentic musical stylings of the 1930's and 40's. Favorite stars of the day gather to perform this endearing holiday tale before a live studio audience complete with live sound effects. Directed by Jere Rae-Mansfield, produced by Jim Bukowski and Cheryl Mastrovito - with music direction by Jim Holmes, and costume design by Betty Fuhrmann ~RATED G

The cast includes: Ray Mastrovito as Kris Kringle, Brenda White as Doris Walker, Jim Holmes as Fred Gailey, Julia Kirkpatrick as Susan Walker, Zach Spencer as Alex Mialdo, Keyboardist/Announcer, Devery Holmes as Olivia Glatt/Quartet, Gary Saxer as Wallace Ainsley/Quartet, Shelley Saxer as Quartet, John Eslick as Foley Artist/Mara, Joey Grady as Male Character Actor/Quartet, Stephanie Harris as Female Character Actor, Larry Swartz as Sawyer, Macy, Gimble, Jason Kirkpatrick as Drunken Santa.

LOCATION:

Conejo Players Theatre

351 S. Moorpark Rd.

Thousand Oaks, CA 91361-1008

PERFORMANCES:

December 6th through December 15th, 2019

Friday, & Saturday at 8:00pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2:00pm

TICKET PRICES:

Only $15 per ticket. Go online to www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805.495.3715

CALENDAR LISTING: Conejo Players Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street Dec. 6 - 15, 2019. This is the classic Christmas tale of the power of hope and belief presented as a 1940's radio play with authentic musical stylings of the 1930's and 40's. Tickets are only $15! To purchase, or for more information, call the Box Office at 805-495-3715 or visit www.conejoplayers.org.





