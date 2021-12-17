DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Comes To Thousand Oaks

The 80+ city US tour of Disney Princess - The Concert comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm.

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess - The Concert. "Be our guest" as a quartet of Broadway, Disney Channel, and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories. Tony-nominee Susan Egan, Broadway favorite Arielle Jacobs, Disney Channel star Anneliese Van Der Pol, and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters join forces in this concert of a lifetime, alongside their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy. Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes." Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Single tickets are priced at $72, $56 & $46 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com