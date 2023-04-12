Conejo Players Youth Present HARRIET THE SPY

The Conejo Players Theatre presents Harriet the Spy by Leslie Brody, from the book by Louise Fitzhugh.

Opening April 28th, Conejo Players presents the story of 6th grade spy, Harriet M. Welsch. In her notebook, Harriet writes down everything she knows about everyone, even her classmates and her best friends. Then she loses track of her notebook, and it ends up in the wrong hands. Before she can stop them, her friends have read the always truthful, sometimes awful things she's written about each of them. Will Harriet find a way to put her life and her friendships back together? From the time the original book was published in 1964, Harriet the Spy has charmed readers the world over.

Harriet the Spy runs April 28 - May 7, 2023. Show times are 7 pm Fridays, 1 pm & 4:30 pm Saturdays and 1 pm Sundays.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call the box office at 805-495-3715.