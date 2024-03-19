Conejo Players Will Perform A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Conejo Players Theatre will bring the Tony award winning musical comedy A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder to Thousand Oaks on March 29th, 2024. Based on the novel by Roy Horniman, with a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, the musical is “morbidly hilarious”.

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind…

Starring Jeff DeWitt as Monty Navarro, Matt DeNoto as The D’Ysquith Family, Isabella Scott as Phoebe D’Ysquith, Jordan Birgy-Krasnoff as Sibella Hallward, and Erin Fagundes as Miss Shingle. The ensemble includes Ezra Eells, Gary Saxer, Jené Hernandez, Jessie Nickolaisen, Lauren S. Bailor, Natalie Taylor, Mary Alice Brady, Patrick Rogers, Rita Nobile, and Vincent Bennett. Together they bring almost 90 different roles to life.



The musical runs from March 29th, 2024 to April 21, 2024; Friday and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm (no show on Easter), Saturday April 13 & 20 at 2pm, and a special discounted Thursday performance on April 4th at 8pm.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call the box office at 805-495-3715.



