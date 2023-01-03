Conejo Players To Debut DON'T DRINK THE WATER By Woody Allen

The Conejo Players Theatre presents "Don't Drink the Water" by Woody Allen.

Opening Jan 13th 2023, this cascade of comedy and a solid hit on Broadway, Don't Drink the Water takes place inside an American embassy behind the Iron Curtain. An American tourist - a caterer by trade - and his wife and daughter rush into the embassy two steps ahead of the police who suspect them of spying and picture-taking.

It's not much of a refuge - the ambassador is absent and his incompetent son, now in charge, has been expelled from a dozen countries and the continent of Africa. Nevertheless, they carefully and frantically plot their escape, and the ambassador's son and the caterer's daughter even have time to fall in love.

"Don't Drink the Water" runs Jan 13 - Feb. 4, 2023. Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. A special Thursday performance is on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m as well as two Saturday matinees on Jan 28 and Feb 4 at 2:00. For tickets visit conejoplayers.org or call 805.495.3715.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call the box office at 805.495.3715.