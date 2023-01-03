Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conejo Players To Debut DON'T DRINK THE WATER By Woody Allen

Opening Jan 13th 2023, this cascade of comedy and a solid hit on Broadway, Don't Drink the Water takes place inside an American embassy behind the Iron Curtain.

Jan. 03, 2023  

The Conejo Players Theatre presents "Don't Drink the Water" by Woody Allen.

Opening Jan 13th 2023, this cascade of comedy and a solid hit on Broadway, Don't Drink the Water takes place inside an American embassy behind the Iron Curtain. An American tourist - a caterer by trade - and his wife and daughter rush into the embassy two steps ahead of the police who suspect them of spying and picture-taking.

It's not much of a refuge - the ambassador is absent and his incompetent son, now in charge, has been expelled from a dozen countries and the continent of Africa. Nevertheless, they carefully and frantically plot their escape, and the ambassador's son and the caterer's daughter even have time to fall in love.

"Don't Drink the Water" runs Jan 13 - Feb. 4, 2023. Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. A special Thursday performance is on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m as well as two Saturday matinees on Jan 28 and Feb 4 at 2:00. For tickets visit conejoplayers.org or call 805.495.3715.

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit conejoplayers.org or call the box office at 805.495.3715.




Gipsy Kings, Featuring Tonino Baliardo, Bring Their Renaissance Tour to Thousand Oaks Photo
Gipsy Kings, Featuring Tonino Baliardo, Bring Their Renaissance Tour to Thousand Oaks
Undisputed masters of gypsy music, the Grammy-winning Gipsy Kings, featuring Tonino Baliardo come to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm.
Santa Paula Theater Center Presents The Casting Seminar How To Start Your Acting Career In Photo
Santa Paula Theater Center Presents The Casting Seminar 'How To Start Your Acting Career In Los Angeles' January 14
The Santa Paula Theater Center presents “HOW TO START YOUR ACTING CAREER IN LOS ANGELES” on Saturday January 14th from 11 AM-1 PM on our backstage.
Two THEATRE GHOSTS One Act Plays To Receive Stage Readings On Santa Paula Theater Center B Photo
Two THEATRE GHOSTS One Act Plays To Receive Stage Readings On Santa Paula Theater Center Backstage
BACKSTAGE@SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER announces staged readings by noted local playwright, Michael Perlmutter, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 8 pm and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2:30 pm.
Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks Photo
Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks
One of country music's most renowned singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:00 pm.

January 3, 2023

December 28, 2022

December 28, 2022

December 19, 2022

December 2, 2022

