Conejo Players Theatre presents: "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [Revised. In less than 100 minutes, three actors will perform all 37 of William Shakespeare's plays. The show is fast paced, witty, physical and is full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. The show will be streamed live from the Conejo Players stage and should not be missed!

The cultural touchstone that is THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) was born when three inspired, charismatic comics, having honed their pass-the-hat act at Renaissance fairs, premiered their preposterous masterwork at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987. It quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London's longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre.

FULL CAST:

Adam - Jared Price

Jess - Michael Worden

Daniel - Spencer Frankeberger

PERFORMANCES: August 28-30 Friday & Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm

All performances will be staged live from the theatre and streamed via Zoom. (an email will be sent after ticket purchase with zoom link info.)

TICKET PRICES: "Pay what you can tickets" are available at https://www.conejoplayers.org/

CREATIVES:

Director: John Eslick

Dramaturg: Dana Marley-Kolb

Producer: Beth Eslick

Stage Manager: Mark Suarez

Costume Designer: Elena Mills

