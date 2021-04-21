Conejo Players Theatre presents Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr., This energetic musical, originally conceived and written by Scott Ferguson, will stream live via Conejo Players Theatre beginning Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7pm and conclude with a matinee show on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2pm.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr, directed by Beth Eslick, produced by Elena Mills and Mari Urenda, music directed by Michael Kronenberg, and choreographed by Miriam Durrie-Kirsch and Dani Kirsch, is one of musical theatre's brightest and most innovative shows.

Based on the Emmy Award-winning 1970s educational animated TV series, Schoolhouse uses the familiar songs from the cartoons to teach grammar, math, science, history, social studies and political science, while telling the story of Tom, a young teacher nervously anticipating his first day on the job.

Memorable songs like "Just a Bill," " Great American Melting Pot " and "Conjunction Junction" bring Tom's lesson plans vividly to life.

To reserve "Pay What You Can" tickets https://www.conejoplayers.org/schoolhouse-rock-live-jr.