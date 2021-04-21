Conejo Players Theatre presents Daddy Long Legs, with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon, and book by John Caird. This musical will stream live via Conejo Players Theatre for one weekend only - Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23

Daddy Long Legs is set in the early 1900's, where the orphan, Jerusha Abbott, finds herself with an unexpected and anonymous benefactor who will send her to college with the only requirements being that she regularly writes him of her progress and that he will never respond. Inventing his persona to become Daddy Long Legs, she creatively and lovingly writes of her previously unimagined opportunities and her new relationships - including the intriguing Jervis Pendleton.

To reserve "Pay What You Can" tickets https://www.conejoplayers.org.