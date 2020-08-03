Conejo Players Theatre Presents CAR PARK THEATRE - TURNING OUR DRIVEWAY INTO BROADWAY!
Conejo Players Theatre will present Car Park Theatre, Turning our Driveway into Broadway!... An evening of uplifting Broadway songs performed by some of the best talent in the county. Dinner available onsite with Big Mann BBQ! And a Silent Auction Fundraiser! All from the safety of your car (the sound is LIVE! via your FM radio!), food safely brought to your car (order/paid via your phone!), and lovely cool things available to bid on during intermission (also all done through your phone!)
Car Park Theatre features the amazing talents of:
Stacy Hunter, Sage McNeely, Kayla Bailey, Tim DeWitt, Joanna Bert, Alexa Josephine Gonzalez, Nicole Spadaro, Lisa Evans Powell, Devery Holmes, Jim Holmes, Shelley Saxer, Gary Saxer, Ian Wolf, Renee Delgado, Angelica Smith, Cameron Liljekvist, Jennifer Scott, Francis Paul Cabison, Paul Panico, Jr., Adelle Ramirez, Brent Ramirez, Dan Tullis, Jr., Ronnie Sperling, Romy Sperling, Jonalyn Saxer, Jade McGlynn, Bryce Hamilton, and Joey Grady.
PERFORMANCES: Saturday August 15, 4:30pm & 7:00pm and Sunday, August 16 at 7:00pm
TICKET PRICES: $40 - $60 per car. Ticket link: https://rb.gy/lnmifb
Producer: Beth Eslick
Director: Gabriel Vega
Fund Raising Chair: Renee Delgado Rose
Sound Engineer: Jeremy Zeller
Sound Tech: Robert Chambers