Conejo Players Continues Its Workshop Series

The Conejo Players Theatre continues its ongoing workshop series - "Saturday Afternoon Live!" We will present an exciting series of presentations and workshops on many aspects of the theatrical journey! All of these adventures will be directly available to your living rooms via Zoom!

These no-cost workshops are brought to you by experts in their field, and are fun, interactive, and informative. To register and receive Zoom link go to: conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live. These classes are free of charge (suggested donation $5), but we invite you to donate what you can.

July 25, 2pm - Scene/Song Workshop with a Broadway/West End Star AJ Holmes, ages 14+

Join us with your prepared scene/song. You will perform for the group in the Zoom Room, and then receive feedback from Broadway/West End Star AJ Holmes. Limited enrollment. Link to Bio.

August 8, 2pm - Musical Theatre Master Class with Susan Egan, all ages

Join Broadway star Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Cabaret) as she teaches a master class on all the ins and outs of musical theatre. There will be a Q&A at the end of the session. This class is free of charge, but we invite you to donate what you can. Limited space available!

August 22, 2pm - Original Bob Fosse Dance Moves with Miriam Durrie-Kirsch and Dani Kirsch, all ages

Join Miriam and Dani, both award-winning choreographers, for this exciting dance class where you will learn some original Bob Fosse dance moves! Get ready to move and have a good time!

August 29, 2pm - Perfect your Monologue with Dan Tullis, Jr., ages 16+

Join renowned actor Dan Tullis, Jr. (Married...with Children, Show Boat, CPT's own To Kill a Mockingbird) as he critiques and helps sharpen your monologues. Come prepared with a monologue - the first 10 people signed into the workshop will be able to present, and the others are welcome to listen and learn.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You