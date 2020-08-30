Conejo Players Announces Auditions For ZERO HOUR

The play is based on the life of Zero Mostel.

Conejo Players has announced auditions for Zero Hour, A Play in Two Acts - Based on the Life of Zero Mostel.

Audition Dates & Times:

Wednesday September 3rd at 7:00pm

Thursday September 4th at 7:00pm

All auditions will be via Zoom. After you submit your audition form, he Producer will contact you with login information for the audition session you picked.

The Show will be filmed in the Conejo Players Theatre and will be live streamed to the audience. The Conejo Players address is 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA. 91361

Performance Dates:

Friday November 6th at 8pm

Saturday November 7th at 8pm

Sunday November 8th at 2pm

Audition Requirements:

Rehearsals will start on zoom but mostly will be at the theatre. We will be wearing masks and social distancing until closer to opening. Then the actor will be asked to remove mask for final rehearsals and the performances. Audition form here AUDITION FORM

Plot Summary:

It is 1977, and a reporter for the New York Times has been granted access to the art studio and inner sanctum of actor/comedian/artist/madman Zero Mostel ... and YOU are that reporter. Join the legendary star of The Producers and Fiddler on the Roof as he takes you on a wild ride through the ups and downs of his historic life - from the stage of the famed New York hotspot Cafe Society to the set of any number of great Broadway hits to the halls of Congress, where he was forced to stand up to the destructive ambitions of the House Un-American Activities Committee. And in the end, you may be left asking yourself: what is an artist's duty? To the truth? To society? To himself?

For More Information:

Elena Mills - Producer@(805) 404-8840 mills.elena@twc.com

Brian Robert Harris - Director @ (818) 963-239 brianrobertharris1979@yahoo.com

Character Breakdown:

Zero Mostel (40-60): the Hollywood and Broadway legend come to life. Mercurial and grounded, warm and aloof, intelligent and earthy, charming and dangerous. All well-lived human lives are on a spectrum. They are many sometimes contradictory things at once. Zero is no different, but he lives all of these qualities at a ten, finding nuance in the spaces between. He is forever in performance, which is why he can tell you the truth ... except when he doesn't. This play covers the majority of his life, his childhood, his art, his famous friends, his activism, his betrayal at the hands of the industry he served, and his ultimate redemption. We must see the spectrum throughout. We are not necessarily looking for a perfect physical match, but we are looking for Zero's specific, unique energy, or as close as we can get in an audition. I would recommend watching his movies and interviews with him in preparation.

