Comedian Ross Matthews Comes To Thousand Oaks

The event is on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 pm in the Scherr Forum Theatre.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Join television personality Ross Matthews as he shares his backstage stories on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 pm in the Scherr Forum Theatre.

Mathews is one of the most in-demand television personalities, hosts, and pop culture experts in the entertainment industry. Endearing, witty, undeniably funny, and one of the hardest working people in show business, Mathews has won the hearts of millions of Americans since his television debut in 2001 as a correspondent for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Mathews can currently be seen every weekday as co-anchor of "The Drew Barrymore Show," co-hosting Drew's News. Additionally, Mathews serves as a judge and producer on VH1's critically acclaimed, award-winning series "Ru-Paul's Drag Race." The show has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Show four years in a row as well as the prestigious Producers Guild of America Award.

Mathews authored national bestseller "Man-Up: Tales of My Delusional Self-Confidence" and a follow-up book "Name Drop," promoting both with sold-out national tours featuring his one-man show. He previously hosted and executive-produced his own weekly talk show "Hello Ross" on E! for two seasons (2014-2015) as well as two seasons of the syndicated talk show "Hollywood Today Live" alongside co-host Garcelle Beauvais (2017-2019).

Single tickets are priced at $54.50 & $44.50 and will go on sale Thursday, March 9th. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com




