Classic Rock Band, Three Dog Night, Comes To Thousand Oaks

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10:00am.

Nov. 28, 2022  

The legendary band Three Dog Night, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10:00am.

The Grammy-nominated band has produced the hit songs, "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)", "Joy to the World", "Black and White", "Shambala", and "One." The band is now in its 5th decade and claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

Not content resting on its legacy alone, Three Dog Night has embraced and been embraced by 21st-century music technology. New and existing fans buy Three Dog Night's music on iTunes as well as at record stores. In fact, releases from this decade alone have sold well over a million copies.

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night recorded the music of the best (and mostly undiscovered) new songwriters of their time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group's eclectic taste, combined with their ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive, and appealing style, resulted in Three Dog Night dominating the charts for years.

Three Dog Night maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year, performing their hit filled concerts for generation-spanning audiences.

Single tickets are priced at $75 - $45. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.




