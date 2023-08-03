Cast Revealed For THE FANTASTICKS at OPAT

The Ojai Performing Arts Theater (OPAT) found its cast for The Fantasticks, who take the stage August 25-27 and September 1-3 at Matilija Auditorium. Come see why "The Fantasticks" holds the record for the longest running musical in theater history, with its simple story of first love, first heartbreak, first dreams…told with tenderness, humor, and exquisite music.

OPAT’s CEO Joan Kemper said, “It fulfills an important element of our charter, to use professional actors, combined with beautiful local talent, to make this the best community theater we can be.”

The sexy, golden-voiced, El Gallo is played by douglas Ladnier, a Broadway veteran who performed 11 roles in the original Broadway production of “Jekyll &Hyde” and appeared in more than 65 countries around the world. The New York Times calls this heartbreaker, simply, “The best.”

Kansas City transplant Abigail Christensen (Luisa) performed in the North Kansas City Ballet. Some of her previous productions include “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Man of La Mancha,” and “The Addams Family.” Director Rosie Gordon said, “Her duet with Brooks will break your heart…in a good way!”

Classically trained jazz vocalist and actor Brooks Hope (Matt) graduated from Bennington College and has graced the stage in several projects such as Schubert’s twenty song cycle “Die schöne Müllerin,” and OPAT’s “A Grand Night for Ojai: the Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein.”

Richard Kuhlman (Hucklebee) starred in numerous Ojai shows, including the noble Macduff in “Macbeth,” and the not-so-noble Toby Belch in “12th Night.” An actor since childhood, he was also the Artistic Director of the Shakespeare Festival of Cincinnati and worked with the world famous the Goodman Theater and Second City in Chicago.

Marcus Kettles (Bellomy) performed in numerous shows in Ventura County, most recently playing Frollo in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Michael McCarthy (Henry) started acting in 2016 as Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family.” Since then, he’s played it for laughs as the sweetly big-hearted elephant, Horton, in “Seussical,” as Little Bo Peep in “Cinderella,” and more.

Ojai resident James Baker (Mortimer) acted with several local Improv groups and local productions. He tickled audiences in OACT’s productions of “Elf the Musical” and “The Music Man.”

Denise Heller (The Mute), probably needs no introduction for Ojai audiences. She has charmed us with her lovely voice in many shows across the years.

Ryan Garces (The Mechanic) rounds out the cast. He’s young, he’s charming, he’s a mover and a shaker!

"The Fantasticks" runs August 25-27, September 1-3 at Matilija Auditorium. Tickets: $40/$35 seniors or students. Opening night VIP tickets ($125) include preferred parking, seating in the first three rows, and entrance to the spectacular opening night post-show party. Go to Click Here and join the fun!