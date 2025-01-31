CABARET, FROZEN & More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STAR THEATRICALS has reveraled its 2025 season of shows! All of 5-Star’s productions are locally produced, auditioned and rehearsed in Southern California, and this year, once again, will perform in both the Kavli and Scherr Forum Theatres at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.



The 5-STAR THEATRICALS 2025 season:



CABARET

Right This Way, Your Table’s Waiting…

March 14 - 30, 2025 – Scherr Forum Theatre



Book by Joe Masteroff

Music by John Kander Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Based on the play by John Van Druten and the stories of Christopher Isherwood



A thrilling and up-to-date production of a classic show that is now more relevant than ever. Sexy, melodic and unforgettable. The seedy glamour of the Kit Kat Club with its bawdy Emcee provide an unsettling but fitting backdrop to the story of the hard-living entertainer Sally Bowles in the decadent nightlife of Germany in the early ’30s. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen,” and “Maybe This Time.”



FROZEN

Thousand Oaks Premiere!

July 11 – June 20, 2025 – Kavli Theatre



Book by Jennifer Lee

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee

Based on the Disney film directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee



Bring the family and sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the whole cast as they encounter magic that’s out of control, weather that’s fearsome, and Olaf, a snowman who melts your heart! Will Elsa be able to restore the balance between summer and winter? Will she and Anna ever be close again?



HAIRSPRAY

YOU CAN’T STOP THE BEAT!

October 10 - 26, 2025 - Scherr Forum Theatre



Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan based on the John Waters film



The songs include 1960s-style dance music and "downtown" rhythm and blues. Set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, the production follows teenage Tracy Turnblad's dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance program based on the real-life Buddy Deane Show. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show's integration.

