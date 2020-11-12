Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bank of America Performance Arts Center Presents a Livestream Concert With TAJ MAHAL

The concert takes place on November 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM.

Nov. 12, 2020  

Composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, multi-GRAMMY® winner, multi-Blues Music Award winner, Blues Hall of Fame member and Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement award recipient Taj Mahal streaming LIVE to the comforts of your own home from the UC Theatre stage in Berkeley, CA.

This will be Taj's first ever livestream performance!

A portion of each ticket sold benefits The Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

Livestream tickets are $20.00, and Meet & Greet tickets are $150.00.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=777.


